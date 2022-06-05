Basketball

“Shaq you won 3 championships I got 3 movies for you”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals Adam Sandler’s condition to giving him a Hollywood break

"Shaq you won 3 championships I got 3 movies for you": Shaquille O'Neal reveals Adam Sandler's condition to giving him a Hollywood break
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"The Lakers almost traded Kobe Bryant for Grant Hill!": When Phil Jackson had to do a double-take after just arriving from the Chicago Bulls
Next Article
"Charles Barkley wasn't wrong, Warriors fans are nasty!": NBA Twitter reacts as Dubs' fans put up 'Chuck It' trash cans outside Chase Center with Chuck's face on them
NBA Latest Post
"Charles Barkley wasn't wrong, Warriors fans are nasty!": NBA Twitter reacts as Dubs' fans put up 'Chuck It' trash cans outside Chase Center with Chuck's face on them
“Charles Barkley wasn’t wrong, Warriors fans are nasty!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Dubs’ fans put up ‘Chuck It’ trash cans outside Chase Center with Chuck’s face on them

NBA Twitter give their two cents as Golden State Warriors fans put up trash cans…