“Shaq you won 3 championships I got 3 movies for you”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals Adam Sandler’s condition to giving him a Hollywood break

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals the condition Hollywood star Adam Sandler had before signing him for a movie.

It’s no secret that Adam Sandler loves hooping. Regardless of his star status, the Brooklyn native doesn’t shy away from playing pickup basketball on the streets. During his acting career, Sandler has produced and starred in several films having basketball as the main crux of its story.

His recently released Netflix film titled Hustle is the latest example where he portrays the role of a Sixers scout. The Grown Ups actor has developed many connections in the NBA, often spotted playing ball with them. Despite hailing from New York, Sandler is a big supporter of the Lakers.

Recently, Sandler made an appearance on close friend Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast. During the interaction, Shaq gave an insight into his relationship with Sandler over the years. Diesel revealed how he pursued The Waterboy actor to sign him in one of his films.

Nonetheless, Sandler had only one condition before giving Shaq a Hollywood break, which was the seven-foot center had to deliver the Lakers a championship first.

Shaquille O’Neal and Adam Sandler go down memory lane.

The recent episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq had none other than Adam Sandler as its guest. While many may already know Shaq and Sandler have been friends for several years. The two stalwarts in their respective fields developed a close bond when O’Neal played for the Lakers.

During the podcast, Shaq disclosed how Sandler delivered on his promise of starring him in a film. The former Lakers center brought the city of LA three titles and was Finals MVP each time. Thus Shaq had left no stone unturned for Sandler to offer him a film.

“So I won three, and then I got traded. Then the next thing I know, Adam called me and said, ‘Shaq I made you a promise, you won three championships, I got three movies for you.”‘

“I would miss free throws and he would get in his Bobby Boucher voice” 🤣@SHAQ shares some stories with @AdamSandler on the latest episode of #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/gIAYzAlIqI pic.twitter.com/EDEpbaZTCf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 4, 2022

The Diesel added how Sandler would express his anger at the former missing his free throws.

“The funniest Adam moment for me was when I would miss free throws and he would get in his Bobby Boucher voice, said Shaq.”

Keeping up to his promise, Sandler signed Shaq for not three but four of his films Hubie Halloween, Blended, Grown Ups 2, and Jack and Jill.