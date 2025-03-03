Stephen Curry’s Ecstatic 3 Word Response To Adam Sandler Rocking His Curry 11s At The 97th Oscars

The cultural influence that basketball has cannot be understated. Stephen Curry is one of a select few icons of the 21st century whose influence goes beyond the 94 feet of NBA hardwood. Adam Sandler certainly knows this to be true as he paid homage to him during the 97th Oscars.

Sandler has made a name for himself amongst hoopers for decades now as an avid fan of the game. He’s repeatedly been seen in his iconic baggy fits playing pick-up in New York or any other city with randoms, just like any ‘common Joe’ would.

It’s very clear from the clips fans have been treated to online that Sandler knows his way around the rock. Whether it’s a simple screen and roll to him dishing out dimes out of the post, having him on your squad would certainly lead to a ton of easy buckets.

Tonight saw him bring that same level of nonchalance from the court to the Oscars as he pulled up in his standard baggy fit. However, fans were quick to notice that his sneakers weren’t any ordinary kicks. He was sporting Under Armour Curry 11s, the ‘championship mindset’ colorway in particular.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nice Kicks (@nicekicks)

Curry took to his own Instagram story to drop his 3 word ‘Adam Sandler, great choice’ reaction almost immediately. Given Adam’s success on the silver screen, it’s fitting he wore this specific shoe, one that commemorates the Warriors’ 4 championships and the metallic gold being an homage to the Larry O’Brien trophy.

This is great publicity for Steph’s brand. Unlike Jordans or KDs, his sneakers have always been looked at as performance kicks and not ones that could be worn casually.

Whether fans like it or not, Sandler has great impact on the hoop scene when it comes to aesthetics. If he gives his ‘okay’ to wear Currys casually, no less the Oscars, then it wouldn’t be surprising to see more such imitations in everyday life as the months pass by.

This isn’t the first time he’s worn Currys while out and about. During a Taylor Swift concert in 2023, he would sport the Curry Flow 10. This makes sense given how comfortable the cushioning is for any Flow model so if you’re going to be jumping around at a concert, might as well wear basketball shoes.