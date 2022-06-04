Basketball

“With a $400 million net worth, of course Shaq pranked an entire hotel staff of owning it”: When Jimmy Kimmel recalled how Shaquille O’Neal flaunted his wealth with a joke

Shaquille O'Neal
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
‘Kobe Bryant increased Lakers net worth from $200 million to $3.7 billion’: How the Black Mamba pushed Los Angeles' operating profits, increasing their valuation nearly 20 times
Next Article
"I took him under my arms gotta make sure big fella's happy": CJ McCollum seeks pointers from Magic Johnson to run the show alongside Zion 
NBA Latest Post
"I took him under my arms gotta make sure big fella's happy": CJ McCollum seeks pointers from Magic Johnson to run the show alongside Zion 
“I took him under my arms gotta make sure big fella’s happy”: CJ McCollum seeks pointers from Magic Johnson to run the show alongside Zion 

Newly acquired Pelicans guard CJ McCollum asks NBA legend Magic Johnson for advice on playing…