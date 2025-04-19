“I Was Breathing Heavy”: Joe Rogan Feels Adam Sandler’s Iconic Movie Had Viewers Under a Hypnotic Spell

Adam Sandler has been in some iconic movies in the last three decades. From Happy Gilmore to 50 First Dates, the Sandman has taken pride in making every single one of his audiences laugh their hearts out since the 90s. Except, UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who claims one of his movies gave him severe anxiety.

Rogan, a veteran podcast host, UFC caller, and fellow comedian – akin to Sandler- is also a massive movie aficionado to boot. So naturally, 2019’s critically acclaimed Sandler film, Uncut Gems, caught his attention.

Sandler plays the role of Howard Ratner, a jewellery store owner who is deep within a massive gambling addiction in this Safdie brothers’ classic.

Sandler was widely applauded for playing this role, which Rogan testifies is a true mark of Sandler’s acting abilities, but admits it made everyone feel uneasy.

“Yeah, that movie — I shut it off and I was just breathing heavy for 5 minutes”, he said, as a cautionary tale for those who might want to give it a try.

Deric Poston, Sandler’s guest for the evening, talked about his own experience watching the film with his wife, who told him she felt extremely uncomfortable in the theatre watching it.

“The movie’s (Uncut Gems) so good it locks you in”. Rogan claims that the film works like a comedy in terms of how hypnotic it is.

“It locked you into this character and his decision-making, and this addiction to gambling that he has. Shady characters all around, everybody is pulling scams… at the end of the movie, you are like WHAT THE F**K?”, claimed Rogan.

Rogan describes the minds of people with gambling problems are strange, like ‘driving a car with too much horsepower’ with no control in sight. The UFC commentator, of course, knows a fervent gambler up close.

Dana White is a f*cking degenerate gambler, claims Rogan

Revealing recently how a trip to Las Vegas caused him similar anxiety, Rogan simply cannot understand how the UFC boss continues to carry on despite massive losses during games of blackjack and baccarat.

“I have a friend who’s very wealthy and he’s a f***ing degenerate gambler, Dana White from the UFC,” Rogan told comedian Rich Vos on his podcast.

“Degenerate and he’s nuts. I was reading an article about Hunter Campbell, who is the financial officer. And he was trying to talk to him, saying, ‘You’re killing me! Why are you doing this?’ He(White) loves it”, he added.

White, of course, doesn’t care much for losing sometimes. At this point in his life, he is just in for the love of the game.

How Sandler chose Uncut Gems

Sandler, however, was so nervous to play once on screen that he consulted his wife before moving forward with this intense role. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, he said, “I read it and I loved the movie (Uncut Gems) but I was scared to do it.”

He then suggested that his wife and he should do it together since that’s what they do before making any big decisions.

“She gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff”, he noted, adding, “She read it and she’s like, ‘You have to do it,’ and right when she says I have to do it, I’m right in there. I jump in”.

Well, it is now the most acclaimed work of Sandler’s entire career!