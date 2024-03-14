“Shaq You’re Such a Casual”: NBA Twitter Calls Out Shaquille O’Neal Over Recent ‘$250 Million’ Rudy Gobert Take

As per Shaquille O’Neal, there is nothing special about Rudy Gobert as he is not a “great defensive player”. During his ‘The Big Podcast‘, the big fella ripped into the Stifle Tower for being “overrated”. For Shaq, his weak side blocks are average because, in the current NBA, there are few Centers who are dominant on the low post. Therefore, Gobert is not challenged enough in the paint and uses his size to get easy rejections, as per the former Lakers Center.

According to the 3x Finals MVP, if Rudy Gobert could shut down 2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and “hold him under 15 points” then he can have a case for being an elite defender and probably “impress me[Shaq]”. NBA Central posted the clip of Shaq not finding the Timberwolves Center’s defense alluring on X.

“I never thought he[Rudy Gobert] was a great defensive player. See, what it is, there’s not a lot of centers that are making him play defense. Like, he’s not doing that s**t against Joker. He’s 7’6″, of course, if you lay it up, he’s going to block it. But defense to me is guard that guy and shut him down,” Shaq expressed.

Apart from that, Shaq baffled many people by claiming that if he were 42 years old in the current league, he’d earn $41 million a year like Gobert. This is not the first time when Shaq has taken a shot at Gobert’s 4-year, $205 million contract. He was not impressed with Gobert’s numbers despite the 31-year-old putting up 13.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

“If I were 42, I’d be making Rudy Gobert money. Twelve points and eight rebounds? I could do that s**t right now… making $250 million… averaging twelve points,” Shaq proclaimed.

Various reactions on X suggested that these comments have made a negative impression. Fans thought that Shaq was being petty for discrediting the league leader in defensive rating. Some comments even pointed out the misinformation in terms of both stats and the portrayal of the French Center.

Shaquille O Neal’s comments receive backlash

Reacting to the video, an X user accused him of being a casual fan, someone who doesn’t know the intricacies of the game. The user wrote, “Bruh Shaq you’re such a casual”.

Meanwhile, MMA content creator Charlie Quinn also pointed out how Shaq is not acknowledging one of the best defenders in the world. Quinn wrote, “Conveniently leaves out he’s a top 3 defender on the planet lol”.

On the other hand, an Anthony Edwards fan account opined that Shaq is envious of the Stifle Tower because of his DPOY resume. The user wrote, “Hes mad Rudy gon pass him in DPOY”.

To sum up the spirit of most comments, another user pointed out that O’Neal resents every big man in the current era, “Shaq just hates on every big in today’s game…”

Thus, most comments called out Shaquille O’Neal and didn’t entertain his thoughts about the French defensive phenom. The gripe is understandable considering Gobert is a 3x DPOY and has once again led the charge on defense. Despite being such an outstanding defender, he is in the cross-hairs of analysts like Shaq, maybe because of a limited offensive game.