“LeBron Knew The Words!”: GloRilla Teases James For Not Knowing Rap Songs And Still Getting C-Signed By Him

GloRilla was recently in NBA news circles when she went on to shoot her shot at Damian Lillard. But recently, the American rapper had a few things to say about LeBron James while talking to Shannon Sharpe on his podcast. Teasing The King over struggling to rap to her song, Glo goes on to talk about getting C-signed by the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and the NFL legend as well.

Advertisement

In one of the more recent episodes of Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe had GloRilla as the celebrity guest. The two talked about all things music before hopping into talking about basketball, leading Rilla to give her opinion on LeBron James.

Released this year, LeBron James’ video of singing along to GloRilla’s new single, ‘Yeah Glo’ went viral on social media. And as fate would have it, GloRilla ended up coming across that video and talked about getting co-signed by LBJ.

Advertisement

“LeBron knew the words! I can watch LeBron rap songs and not know the words for real. He knew ‘Yeah Glo!’ That was good for him because he don’t be knowing songs for real…Nobody can tell me ish. I got LeBron co-sign and I got Shannon co-signing me.”

While talking to Shannon Sharpe, GloRilla revealed what an honor it was to have LeBron James singing along to one of her songs. Growing up in a household that was heavily influenced by professional sports, GloRilla got immense respect from her relatives when they saw The King singing along to her songs.

She did tease James for not knowing all the lyrics to her song but was still appreciative to get that kind of coverage and exposure, solely based on her talent. She even roped in Shannon Sharpe for supposedly supporting her music(co-signing her).

Advertisement

LeBron James catches heat over music

LeBron James often uploads videos on his official Instagram account where fans can see him singing along to recently released music from various artists. Bron is usually in the gym or the car in such videos. While those artists may be happy to see one of the most influential basketball players bopping to their music, a lot of those times, fans have called out the four-time NBA champion for not knowing the whole lyrics to the songs he is dancing and rapping to.

Another video of the Los Angeles Lakers star went viral where the 6’8 guard could be seen warming up before a Los Angeles Lakers home game. Unfortunately for James, The King ended up facing some heat and catching flak from fans for not knowing the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar’s Like That, the song that he was trying to rap along with.

Coming back to GloRilla and LeBron James, the two did briefly meet once this February. While James and GloRilla did not spend a lot of time with one another, the two did exchange a few words and got a few pictures taken with one another.

No wonder James rocks with Glo’s music.