Shaqir O’Neal followed in his brother, Shareef O’Neal’s footsteps, became a Millionaire at the age of 18

Shaqir O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s Lesser Known Son, Followed in His Millionaire Brother’s footsteps to Sign a Six-Figure Deal at the Age of 18.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the NBA’s most well-known players. Taahirah, Myles, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah O’Neal are his six children.

Shareef was a member of the LSU basketball team. He is well-liked on the collegiate circuit. Shareef is also said to be playing in the Summer League for the Lakers. Among his siblings, he is usually the most talked about O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal has instilled financial literacy in his children from a young age. Shaq currently owns 155 Five Guys Burgers, 17 Auntie Annie’s Pretzels, 150 car washes, 40 24-hour fitness facilities, a shopping mall, a movie theatre, and a number of Las Vegas nightclubs.

Shaqir O’Neal is headed to HBCU Texas Southern 🔥 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/WdacU5oC5c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2021

His children, on the other hand, are far more financially savvy. His youngest son, Shaqir has committed to Texas Southern University and will most likely follow in his father’s footsteps.

Shaqir is getting ready to launch a clothing line with ‘boohooMAN.’ According to reports, the youngster will sign a six-figure contract with the brand. Shaqir began his career at the age of 18, following in the footsteps of his father and elder brother.

Shaqir O’Neal inks new six-figure deal like elder brother Shareef O’Neal

Shaqir hopes to become well-known in the fashion world in addition to his basketball ambitions. His look is enhanced by the new line’s variety of fits and styles. Shaqir has expressed a desire to work with the group in order to express his creativity.

Shaqir has teamed up with boohooMAN to accomplish his goal. His collection includes graphic tees, vibrant designs, faux leather, and puffer coats.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir Said To Have Inked A Six-Figure Deal With boohooMAN https://t.co/qKKbOk0tdB pic.twitter.com/4Afpvm8YOR — AfroTech (@AfroTech) November 17, 2021

Shaqir’s collection was revealed to the world in a recent tweet. The young shooting guard is modeling for the online clothing store.

Notably, the clothing company is a sister company to the UK-based retailer, which has previously collaborated on capsule collections with celebrities such as Stefflon Don and Zendaya.

O’Neal was hesitant to allow his son to participate in basketball. Shaq, on the other hand, now that Shaqir has demonstrated intent and talent, puts Shaq through a rigorous routine.

“If you listen to me, I can take you wherever you want to go,” Shaq said. Shaqir is the only one who knows how things will turn out.

