Shaq’s Florida House Was Bought for a Massive $28 Million, but Was Recently Flipped for Astonishingly Low Number

Shaquille O’Neal is an expert businessman… just maybe not when it comes to the real estate business

Shaquille O’Neal has been a savant at whatever he has chosen to do ever since he was drafted into the NBA.

In the league, he was one of those big men that you did not want to be matched up against. Unless of course, you decided to wake up one morning, wanting to be humiliated in front of tens of thousands of people.

But more impressive than his playing career has been his work since he retired.

The man has bought businesses and invested in companies ridiculously smartly. In fact, the man has a magnanimous net worth of $400 million now. And given his expertise on how to make his money grow, it’s likely that it won’t stop there.

But, could the world be missing something here?

No person on the face of this planet is good at every facet of their chosen field. And as was apparent in 2021, it appears Shaq has that streak to him as well.

Shaquille O’Neal made a massive loss in selling his mansion in Florida in 2021

Shaquille O’Neal is a man with a lot of expensive real estate to his name, and why wouldn’t he?

Of course, he has a lot of money in the bank already. But, you add to that the fact that he stands at a ridiculous 7’1”, and also has 6 kids, and frankly, he needs these properties more than he wants them.

Still, given that he doesn’t move around nearly as much as he did while he was in the NBA, he has come to a point in his life where he can probably afford to sell some of his properties.

And when he came to that decision, his mansion in Florida was one of the ones to go.

Fortunately for the man, he was able to sell it in 2021, for a whopping $11 million.

That’s yet another win for the big man, right? Well…

You see, he’d bought the place for $28 million when he had acquired it, bringing up his loss to $17 million, $6 million higher than the actual price he sold the mansion at.

But then again, when you’re worth as much as Shaquille O’Neal is, perhaps you can afford to do that without much of a hitch.

What was Shaquille O’Neal’s Florida house like?

When a house belongs (or in this case, used to belong) to Shaquille O’Neal, you best believe it’s the kind that’d even have poor Richie Rich in an existential crisis… no pun intended.

Here is the summary of what you need to know about the place, as per The Los Angeles Times.

“At 31,000 square feet, the Shaq-sized estate overlooks Lake Butler in the gated golf community of Isleworth outside Orlando, and the amenity list is as extensive as any in the country. There’s a 6,000-square-foot Miami Heat-themed basketball court, 17-car showroom, cigar room, wine cellar, custom theater, safe room, recording studio, aquarium adorned with hieroglyphics, and a 95-foot-long swimming pool dubbed ‘Shaq-apulco.’”

If Richie Rich saw this, you’d probably find him crying into his linen-covered pillows.

