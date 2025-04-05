Shaquille O’Neal Targets Charles Barkley’s Daughter and Grandson in Wild Paternity Prank Call

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are known for their relentless back-and-forth banter on Inside the NBA. Shaq, in particular, likes to joke around, play pranks on people, and be goofy. His sense of humor is a core part of his larger-than-life personality.

Over the years, he’s become known for taking things a step further than most, often turning harmless jokes into comedy skits. Shaq once famously put his teammate Lou Amundson’s mouthpiece in his tights.

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Matt Barnes said, “Shaq goes through a whole shootaround with Lou’s mouthpiece under his n*tsack. Bro put it back in his locker…bro, he put that sh*t in his mouth, everyone died.” While he has played pranks on several players during his NBA days, his favorite target, post retirement, happens to be his good friend Chuck.

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq welcomed Roy Wood Jr. as his guest. The comedian is known for his hilarious prank calls, and the NBA legend decided to put that on display while targeting Barkley. For this prank, Shaq instructed the comedian to call Chuck and tell him that he is the father of Henry, Barkley’s daughter Christiana Barkley’s son.

The call went to voicemail, and minutes later, Chuck called him back. Surprisingly, the NBA legend had the comedian’s number on his phone, which saved him from having a difficult conversation. Shaq told Chuck, “We tried to say that Henry belongs to him and not your [daughter’s] husband.” Once their cover was blown, Shaq and crew had a good laugh about it.

Shaquille O’Neal prank called Stephen A. Smith too

Shaq is an easy-going guy. He doesn’t take himself seriously, and that allows him to have fun around everyone. He once prank-called Stephen A. Smith, who was dressed up like a cowboy on his show and was talking about the Dallas Cowboys. For this prank, Shaq became Tex Johnson from Texas.

Immediately after joining the call, he told SAS, “First of all, you gotta take that damn cowboy hat off and stop talking about the damn Cowboys, you understand me?” Unfortunately, Shaq has such a deep and recognizable voice that it only took Stephen A. a few seconds to realize who it was on the other end.

“Hell no…This is Shaq. Shaq, that’s you, ain’t it?” the media veteran called him out.