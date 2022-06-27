Chris Paul is following LeBron James’ footsteps by donating $40 million to a cause both Suns and Lakers star believe in

Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and he’s also a great benefactor off the court. He once made a huge donation to help minority kids learn financial education.

No matter what team CP3 joins, they always seem to improve. He took the New Orleans Hornets to the playoffs after around three years in the league, and then when he was traded to the Los Angeles Clipppers, he made them dark horse contenders in the Western Conference for a solid while.

CP3 along with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan created ‘Lob City’, bringing excitement to a team that hadn’t had much to root for the longest time.

Then, when he was traded to the Houston Rockets, he immediately helped take them to the Western Conference Finals and a franchise record 65 wins. The Rockets almost knocked off the invincible Golden State Warriors as well, taking them to game seven, a game many people felt they would have would have won if Paul hadn’t been injured.

Then, when the Thunder acquired him, Paul took a team that was slated to have less than a 1% chance to make the playoffs to seven games against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the bubble playoffs.

With the Suns, Paul has turned Phoenix into a championship contender, with them reaching the Finals last year and winning 64 games and finishing with the one seed this year.

Chris Paul’s underrated 2019-20 season: 20.4 Points on +4.5% rTS

• 7.8 Assists (82.7% Morey AST rate)

52.2% on Mid-Range Shots (57.3% of FG attempts)

• 2.9 AST: TO

• 14.7 ORtg Net-Swing (+6 relative team offense with CP3 on) All of this greatness at 35 years old pic.twitter.com/e5wkGVhoYQ — Rohan Kamat (@rohan_k101) June 21, 2022

Chris Paul followed in LeBron James paths to help minority kids

LeBron James is one of the most prominent off-the-court benefactors in the NBA. His I Promise school is the biggest example. He’s providing free schooling and college tuitions for underprivileged children in Cleveland.

Chris Paul made a sizeable donation in 2021 to help minority children as well. Parterning with Goalsetter, Paul donated $40 million to help out African American kids in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Additionally, the campaign is centered around teaching kids about financial education. For example, many children don’t understand how to manage their finances, and that lack of education catches up to them when they’re older.

“Black History Month is a reminder of the hundreds of years that Black people have been a labor force and a consumer class in America,” Chris Paul explained.

“This partnership is about learning from our history to create a strong future that prepares the next generation of Black and Brown kids to be savers and investors. Financial education is a necessary and critical component of creating an equal America.”

It’s a great initiative and one will that benefit the children incredibly.

.@CP3 has teamed up with Goalsetter to launch a Black History Month campaign to help minorities learn to save money. Featured athletes will each select 100 youths and deposit $40 into savings accounts set up in the Goalsetter app. pic.twitter.com/ar3IGWQHlg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 1, 2021

