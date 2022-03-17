“Patrick Beverley is kind of like our Draymond Green!”: Karl-Anthony Towns compares his teammate’s influence on the team similar to that of the Warriors superstar, calls him the ‘soul’ of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns had high praise for his teammate Patrick Beverley, following their blowout 124-104 win over LeBron James and co.

When Patrick Beverley arrived in the summer, not much was expected of him this season. The 33-year-old was brought in to be a backup guard to D’Angelo Russell. Or so it seemed. However, his arrival immediately bolstered their squad and gave the team a tougher mentality.

Patrick Beverley has made a name for himself as the guy who gets under the opponents’ skin. Be it either by trash-talking and/or by playing in-your-grill defense, it has placed him at or near the top of the “Love him if on your team, hate him if he’s not” leaderboard.

Patrick Beverley has undoubtably changed the culture in Minnesota and I hope he retires in a Timberwolves uniform. With that said… This team can not purely live and die by his presence on the court. Others need to fill that crazy/intensity rooe when he’s unavailable. — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) March 12, 2022

In fact, this was on full display in the recent 124-104 win over the LA Lakers. Be it taunting Russell Westbrook, who he hates with a passion, or even slapping LeBron James’ a**…Pat Bev is here for it all.

In the post-game press conference, Wolves’ star big man Karl-Anthony Towns had a player comparison for the veteran guard that is definitely going to bring a smile to his face. What was it? Read on to find out…

Karl-Anthony Towns draws Draymond Green comparisons for Patrick Beverley.

Against the Lakers, Patrick Beverly had one of his better statistical games, ending with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and even 3 blocks. More than that, he made it difficult for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook by sticking to their a**es.

In the post-game press conference, this is what KAT had to say about Pat Bev’s impressive display. Check out the tweet here:

Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley: “He’s our soul. I feel he’s kind of like our Draymond.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 17, 2022

While at face value, this might seem like an outlandish take, KAT does make a point. Beverley’s influence is far more than what the box score indicates. While KAT is not indicating that Beverley is the defender or playmaker that Green is, he is just talking about when it comes to the intangibles.

The 33-year-old takes on all of Minnesota’s frustrations with foul calls, physical play. Furthermore, he is constantly talking to the officials, standing up to opposing players, and lighting a fire under his team so other more talented players like KAT, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell can focus on the game.

Pat bev created a culture @patbev21 shit like this goes unnoticed 🔥 the Timberwolves play with mad hunger and grit now https://t.co/wryMEuLTVX — kawhiuetbutdeadly (@theklawkawhi2) March 17, 2022

If you replace these 3 with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and even Andrew Wiggins, the rest all stay constant in the case of Draymond Green. So, as crazy as it may seem, what KAT says makes total sense. In conclusion, both of them are the heart and souls of their respective teams.

The Wolves were in dire need of a culture change, and Patrick Beverley has seemingly done just that.

