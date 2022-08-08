Shaquille O’Neal admits to having had more than 1 marriage, Shaunie O’Neal isn’t the only failed matrimonial bond

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal admits to having multiple failed marriages, hints there have been others apart from Shaunie O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant forces ever to play the game of basketball. Using his size and stature to the best, Shaq used to toy with defenders on the court. Not only was he a gifted offensive player, but his defense was equally as impressive.

After a successful NBA career, Shaq found success again in show business. Using his platform, he helped Inside the NBA achieve new heights of success. O’Neal also did pretty well in the business world. Using the money from his NBA career, endorsements, show business, and investments, the 7’1 giant has a net worth of over $400 million.

While he’s found success in almost all aspects of his life, Shaq has never been the best at relationships. On the recent episode of the Big Shaq Podcast, the big man talks about his failed marriages.

Shaquille O’Neal hints at being married multiple times

Shaquille O’Neal is a very public person. Being the kind of celebrity he is, it is hard to keep things private. Shaq embraces things as they happen, and doesn’t shy away from talking about them. However, from his talk on the recent Big Shaq Podcast, the big man may be hiding something really big from all of us.

While talking to a fan who was about to get married soon, Shaq gave her some advice. The big fella was surprised the fan met her husband on Tinder, and then shared his experiences from the app. Continuing, he said,

“I’ve Had a Lot of Failed Marriages. So I can definitely give you expert advice”. When his co-hosts say that he had one failed marriage and it was not failed, since he had six beautiful kids, Shaq continued,” Are you sure about that…I’ve been married once? “

As far as we know, Shaq has only been married to Shaunie O’Neal, with whom he has six children. Maybe Shaq was referring to their breaks and reconciliations as different marriages, or maybe Shaq did marry someone else. I guess only time or Shaq will tell.