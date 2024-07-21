Shaquille O’Neal Agrees With Influencer Comparing Angel Reese to Beyonce and Caitlin Clark to Taylor Swift

Shaquille O’Neal has been a staunch supporter of Angel Reese for some time now. He supported her publicly at every beat, especially when she received hordes of hate. And now that the respect she has in the basketball community has grown, he seems to be having fun doubling down on it. He recently even went as far as to compare the Chicago Sky rookie to Beyonce.

Being an active user of Instagram, Shaq often shares reels on his stories that he finds amusing. Communicating his thoughts on the matter at hand in the same way, Diesel shared a reel that stated that the Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry was akin to the rivalry that once existed between Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

The reel in question was posted by comedian Godfrey, who has been one of many avid followers of the WNBA this season. He said, “Angel Reese is the Beyonce of the WNBA, and Caitlin Clark is the Taylor Swift of the WNBA… Yo, Angel Reese is letting people know, ‘Do not get it twisted, huh? Tickets are selling for the WNBA because of me too!’ Not just Caitlin Clark!… She [Reese] is bringing elegance to the WNBA. I mean the WNBA has always had a reputation for rough chicks, man… No disrespect to you ladies. [But] Angel Reese is just whoo! Wearing those fly a– dresses!”

Shaq compares Beyonce and Taylor Swift to Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/vmMTqfL7uB — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 20, 2024

While some may think it’s a stretch to go this far with the comparison, the numbers back both players here. But, while Beyonce will not feel negatively about this comparison, she may have a little something to say about her playlist.

Angel Reese’s playlist doesn’t have Beyonce in it

Beyonce is famously known as one of the greatest artists in the history of the United States. She is practically worshipped by her fans, and given her body of work, it’s not hard to see why.

However, as she once revealed on X [Formerly Twitter], Angel Reese doesn’t quite fall into the same category. Instead, her playlist was filled with songs by Latto, a famous rapper who has seen a surge in popularity in the last couple of years. Beyonce may be a little miffed about not having one song of hers in there.