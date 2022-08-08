$70M Giannis Antetokounmpo announced he and his brothers will represent Greece and left Nigerian National Basketball Team in dismay

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers will be representing the Greece National Team despite his love and pride for Nigeria.

Many European players have starred in the NBA from Spain, Germany, and France, but none from Greece. And nobody quite like Antetokounmpo.

Born and brought up in Athens by Nigerian immigrant parents, the 6-foot-11, slander 18-year-old came into the NBA in 2013 as the 15th pick. Having already played in the professional league for 2-years, he was already in a steep developmental phase of his career.

Within 8 years that slim near 7-footer guy is one of the dominant players in the league, arguably The most dominant currently. He has won the most accolades there are to win for an NBA player and is already one of the NBA’s Top-75 players of all time.

But there is still something that might reflect on his legacy when it’s all said and done and it must be bothering him now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo representing Greece has broken hearts in Nigera

The 2x MVP grew up in Greek culture learning the language, going to school and eventually starting to play basketball at age 7. But when he was home with his family, he learned and lived the Nigerian way. A strong supporter of his mother nation, Giannis never forgets to mention his Nigerian roots.

“I grew up in a Nigerian home,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, I was born in Greece and went to school in Greece. But at the end of the day when I go home, there is no Greek culture. It’s straight-up Nigerian culture. It’s about discipline, it’s about respecting your elders, having morals.”

“There are a lot of people that I see and I tell them that I am African. I am not just ‘The Greek Freak,’ ” Antetokounmpo said back in 2019.

But still, he and his brothers will be representing the Greece National basketball team as it stands.

Blessed to be able to do this together 💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/2Wz1uqf7fO — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 5, 2022

And the Nigerian National team is not very happy about it.

Just randomly found some footage. Nigeria beats Greece in 2012 Olympic Qualifiers 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/kD1M2zmV5T — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) August 6, 2022

Let’s hope the Bucks superstar has a proper explanation for this decision, otherwise, it is not going to sit well with Nigeria if in future he mentions them in some interview.

