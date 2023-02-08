Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Did it Once but Michael Jordan did it SIX Times: A Look at a Rare Feat Achieved by These NBA Legends

Unknown Date; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls Guard #23 Michael Jordan in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 1997 USA TODAY Sports

To win a championship is a common trait for legends. Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal were all serial winners. But they also belong to a very elite group. One where they not only won the title but led the league in scoring. There are two other legends, Joe Fulks and George Mikan on the list.

It seldom happens that you score the most points and average the most points in a season but win the title. While it might sound counterintuitive, it so happens that scoring isn’t the key to winning championships.

However, a select few players have managed to clinch the NBA title, while being the NBA’s scoring leader for that season. And for one man, it became a habit.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Did it Once but Michael Jordan did it SIX Times, talk about a habit.

There is a reason why we hold Michael Jordan in such high regard and esteem. The fact that he won the NBA title 6 times without losing a final is nothing short of great. And what’s more, in 6 out of 6 seasons, he led the league in scoring.

Yes, he led the league in scoring for all his championship seasons. Jordan led the scoring for both of his three-peats and for the second one, he had come back after being out for 2 years.

Shaquille O’Neal is no slouch either. For his second title, he led the Lakers with Kobe Bryant, and he was a dominant force. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is currently the NBA’s leading points scorer, himself did it in 1971. There is something great about this list.

Michael Jordan’s scoring prowess

While the other great scorers in the league, which includes both Shaq and Kareem do not have an average of 30. Michael Jordan does.

He is the only NBA player to average 30 points per game over the course of his career. If it were not for his lackluster return with the Washington Wizards, it might have been even higher.

Jordan is simply a stratosphere above everyone else.

