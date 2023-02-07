“Kyrie Irving is all about basketball”: Jason Kidd Gets Mocked For Believing Former Nets Star Wants to be Coached

There are things that can be done and some that cannot be. How much ever the word ‘impossible’ teases you to go for it, some things, especially one that involves dealing with another person like Kyrie Irving, are never possible.

Jason Kidd should know it. Having been a star in the NBA himself, being an assistant coach for a team that had LeBron James, and coaching a superstar like Luka Doncic for multiple seasons.

But it seems the man has a different perspective than everyone else on the planet. He believes that Irving is all about basketball and wants to be coached.

Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “We have a relationship. He’s all about basketball. He wants to win. He wants to be coached. This is a great opportunity for me.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 7, 2023

There might be some truth to the first half of his beliefs, but the latter? He’s not serious, he is just saying it because the 8x All-Star is now a Mavericks player. And if he is serious the fans are here to open his eyes.

NBA Twitter laughs at the Mavericks’ Head Coach for thinking Kyrie Irving wants to be coached

The Dallas Mavericks management might have made two bad decisions in one season – letting their point guard Jalen Brunson walk for free when he was just willing to get what he deserved, before the start of the season, and now getting a #1 guard who is far less coachable and much of a ball hogger than the Knicks guard.

However, the Coach thinks Irving is coachable. His statement And the people are here to open his eyes before he gets his heart broken like Steve Nash and every other coach that tried before him.

How long until somebody remind him of this quote? 😂 I say 3 months — 🅿️ajla Gilet💧 (@PajlaGilet) February 7, 2023

Good luck Jason I can’t wait to see how this Kyrie soap opera plays out!! Get the popcorn ready. — Darlene Russo (@darlene_russo) February 7, 2023

Some didn’t even need words.

Irving has already disrespected a player turned coach as big as Steve Nash

When KD and Kyrie joined forces in Brooklyn and hadn’t played a game together, and were to be coached by a 2x MVP they came together on a podcast and the latter said that “I don’t really see us having a head coach. You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.”

How different Kidd thinks Irving has become in these three years? That we will know within a few days.

And as far as his beliefs of the point guard being only all about basketball go, let this ‘flat earth’ take a few more rotations. Wait, do we even rotate? Or the Sun is rotating around Kyrie Irving?

