“I’ll Miss Talking About Kobe Bryant”: Cam Thomas Reflects On His ‘Big Brother’ Relationship With Kyrie Irving

Cam Thomas has been lights out for the Brooklyn Nets these past two games that Kyrie Irving has not been with the team. The first game without Kyrie after he had requested a trade saw him drop 44 in a win against the Washington Wizards. Tonight, Cam would go off for a career high, 47 points against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers would go on to win that game but they certainly shouldn’t be happy with a win like this considering just how depleted the Nets roster is. While Thomas continues go on a scoring rampage against teams, Irving has landed in Dallas along with Markieff Morris.

The trade is technically not official until Kyrie Irving passes his physicals but if he does, he might be ready to suit up for the Mavericks as early as this Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cam Thomas on his relationship with Kyrie Irving

While Kyrie Irving may come with a lot of unpredictable baggage whenever he comes to your team, players across the league seem to have no problem with him. Irving has a relatively chill personality and so it’s quite easy for him to get acquainted with a litany of characters in the NBA.

Cam Thomas, who is a player that hoops with a style similar to that of Kyrie, was asked about what his relationship was with the 2016 champ. In response, he said that the two talked about Kobe Bryant and life in general. He would then call Ky and Kevin Durant his ‘older brothers’.

Cam Thomas reflects on what he’ll miss about having Kyrie Irving on the Nets: “We talk about Kobe and life in general. That’s what I’ll miss – me having that big brother. [KD} is my big brother for real, me and Ky, we have a lot of jokes together. I can joke around with Ky” pic.twitter.com/1rVwgEwswg — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 7, 2023

Cam became the second youngest player in league history to drop 40+ points in back-to-back games. The youngest was LeBron James. When he was told about this stat, he would go on to say that he was more of a Kobe Bryant so if his name was next to his, he would’ve been more excited.

Kevin Durant has not spoken to the masses yet

Kevin Durant was present in Barclay’s Center tonight for the Nets game against the Clippers. He would however, watch from a distance with his hoodie and leave the arena without talking to any media members or interact with any fans.

An update regarding his MCL sprain is soon to come given that it’s been 2 weeks since the last update. Eddie Gonzalez, KD’s ‘Etcs Podcast’ co-host has taken to Twitter to also confirm that they will be releasing a new episode this week, which means Durant will address all of what has transpired on his own platform.

