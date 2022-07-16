Shaquille O’Neal built his $400 million net worth thanks to Jeff Bezos and Amazon

Shaquille O’Neal is a big man, and he’s also a big spender. Known for lavish purchases that would make your head spin, Shaq also spends a lot on gas.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

Shaq’s net worth is enough to cater towards his lifestyle, but it also sometimes makes for some crazy stories.

26 years ago today was the last day of the Shaq & Penny era. They were both just 24 years old and only played 3 seasons together. pic.twitter.com/AMbLLIwMWr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 27, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal built his investing profile around Jeff Bezos

Shaq’s crazy spending habits are egged on by his smart investing strategies. From restaurants to tech companies to startups, Shaq has built up quite the profile.

However, Shaq wasn’t always investing the ‘right’ way. He took inspiration from another billionaire to change up his strategy and work his way towards his massive wealth right now. Shaq has a net worth of $400 million currently, and he took advice from Jeff Bezos to reach that mark.

“I heard Jeff Bezos say one time [that] he makes his investments based on if it’s going to change people’s lives,” he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal once. “Once I started doing that strategy, I think I probably quadrupled what I’m worth.”

“If something comes across my desk and I don’t believe in it, I don’t even look at it,” O’Neal said to the Wall Street Journal. “Whenever I do business, it’s not about the money.”

“I like donuts…Krispy Kreme is a fabulous donut. I was introduced to it in college and have been in love with it ever since,” O’Neal added.

From stakes in Google, Apple, Vegas nightclubs, Five Guys, Papa John’s and more, Shaq’s portfolio is very diverse, and it’s all because he knows to invest only in what he likes.

