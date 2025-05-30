Shaquille O’Neal Casts Doubt On Inside The NBA-ESPN Deal With Latest Comments

Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal sits courtside during the first half between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Credits- Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Inside the NBA, the beloved show that has long set the gold standard for basketball coverage, may be nearing the end of its run on TNT. With Warner Bros. Discovery officially out of the bidding war for NBA broadcast rights, the iconic show’s next chapter has widely been expected to land at ESPN. However, recent comments from Shaquille O’Neal have raised a few eyebrows—and cast doubt on what comes next.

Advertisement

During a recent Inside the NBA broadcast, Shaq addressed the looming transition with a cryptic message. He acknowledged the end of the TNT era, calling it ‘a new beginning’ for the crew.

However, Shaq didn’t mention ESPN even once in his passionate speech. “Yes, it is the ending of Inside the NBA on TNT, but it’s a new beginning for us,” Shaq said. The big fella sounded emotional over the fact that his stint with TNT was over. But he didn’t acknowledge the job opportunity that was already lined up for him.

Shaq said, “I’m glad we’re still together on whatever network we go to and whatever network we’re coming to, we’re bringing the pain.”

Now, the new deal with ESPN and Inside the NBA is public knowledge. It’s well known that TNT’s panel will soon work for ESPN. The face of ESPN, Stephen A. Smith, has welcomed them as well.

Shaq: “It is the ending of the Inside the NBA on TNT…whatever network we’re coming to, we’re bringing the pain…the show is still here, baby. You can never kill the four horsemen…we coming to kick ass and take names.” ️ (h/t @ClutchPoints) pic.twitter.com/taSmEAjLJR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 29, 2025



But despite all the public info, Shaq chose not to mention them even once.

Now, to be fair, this might just be Shaq being Shaq. He’s spontaneous, often casual with his words, and not known for being super buttoned-up when it comes to phrasing. So maybe “whatever network” was just a nonchalant way of keeping things general on-air.

Charles Barkley was heartbroken when TNT lost the bidding war

There are so many things that make Inside the NBA arguably the best sports show on TV.

The crew led by Ernie Johnson and featuring Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaq is undeniably funny, has a veteran charm, and they know how to have fun on television. But what truly makes them great is their loyalty.

Chuck has been a loyal partner to TNT for decades. When Inside the NBA’s future came under threat, his biggest concern wasn’t himself—it was the livelihoods of the behind-the-scenes staff. The Hall of Famer wasn’t thrilled about the show potentially moving to ESPN, expressing doubts about the network’s operations and concerns over a more demanding work schedule.

He told SI, “I love ESPN. I think they’re probably the best thing that ever happened in sports. But I ain’t going to be working like no damn dog. That’s been my only concern.”

Maybe the change scares Chuck a little, or maybe he’s just not ready to leave TNT behind. Either way, once he settles into the new environment, there’s no doubt he’ll bring the same magic to ESPN that made Inside the NBA iconic.