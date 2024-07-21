Angel Reese Hopes Caitlin Clark And Her Can Be Teammates In 2028 For Team USA

The latest WNBA All-Star event has written a new chapter in the journey of the long-standing rivals, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Putting their recent disputes aside, the duo joined forces for the WNBA All-Stars to defeat Team USA 117-109 in Phoenix. Following this victory, Reese expressed her desire to team up with Clark to represent the national team.

Sitting at the courtside, the Chicago Sky star initially shared her feelings about playing alongside her nemesis for the first time. She subsequently discussed her on-court chemistry with the Indiana Fever rookie. Shortly after, Reese expressed her hope of teaming up with Clark again in the 2028 Summer Olympics,

“When she gets the ball, I’m running to look for the ball ’cause I know she’s gonna throw it. So, she’s been great to play with. I mean, in the future, are gonna be playing with each other a lot. Hopefully, in four years, we can be Olympians together. So, I’m excited”.

“She’s been great to play with.” Angel Reese talks about sharing the court with Caitlin Clark for the first time. pic.twitter.com/vGrvgShYLe — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) July 21, 2024

Her words took the basketball community by storm. On one hand, her statement opened up the possibility of watching these rising stars play side by side for years. On the other hand, it showcased Reese’s respect for her rival. To the fans’ delight, the feelings are mutual. Earlier this year, Clark expressed a similar sentiment stance. As per On3, she stated,

“Me and Angel have always been great competitors. Obviously, she played in the Big Ten for a while to begin her career and that’s what makes women’s basketball so fun. You have great competition and that’s what we’ve had all year long”.

All these signs point toward a brighter future. However, both youngsters must wait for this to become a reality, especially after their recent exclusion from the upcoming Olympics.

How did Caitlin Clark react to Team USA ‘snub’?

After stellar performances for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Fever, fans demanded Clark be included in the Team USA roster. To their dismay, the management refused to budge. As a result, the 22-year-old didn’t get the opportunity to represent the senior team in the 2024 Olympics.

While this decision raised eyebrows everywhere, Clark took it sportingly. She discussed how this exclusion shaped her ambitions, telling ABC News, “It gives you something to work for, something to dream for. Also, I feel like I can continue to get a lot better, and for me, that’s my main focus and that’s what excites me the most going forward”.

The stage is set for her grand entrance in the coming years. However, this anticipation will add to the burden on her shoulders, increasing the pressure she must manage. Can she navigate these challenges successfully? That’s the million-dollar question now.