Matas Buzelis Hints at Josh Giddey’s Contract Situation in Cryptic Instagram Story

Josh Giddey joined the Chicago Bulls just a year ago, but already, there are rumors of turbulence between him and the front office. Many Bulls fans want him to stay, and so does his teammate Matas Buzelis, who voiced his opinion through a rather cryptic Instagram story.

Giddey’s rookie deal, which he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will end in 2026. His camp is seeking around $30 million per year, but the Bulls have reportedly only gone as high as $20 million per year on a four-year deal. That is the sticking point, as Giddey is unsure if he wants to commit to this offer when other teams might be willing to pay more.

Buzelis’ story, which featured only a pen and paper emoji, could be hinting that Giddey is staying with the Bulls and has already signed a deal. Alternatively, it could be his way of calling for either the Aussie or the Bulls to fold and give in to the other’s demands.

Matas Buzelis Instagram story pic.twitter.com/ILQvwt3lI4 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 14, 2025

It may be difficult for the Bulls to comply and give Giddey $30 million a year. Yes, Giddey will soon be an unrestricted free agent, putting Chicago in position where they could lose him without getting anything in return, but Stacey King recently explained how the Patrick Williams situation taught the Bulls executives a lesson. “I think they learned their lesson last year with Patrick Williams. They were in the same situation… A restricted free agent, and they were bidding against themselves,” the three-time NBA champ said.

Williams got a 5 year/$90 million extension after a rather underwhelming 2023/24 season, and he proceeded to have an even worse campaign. Giddey becoming complacent after signing a massive deal might also be a slight fear within the Bulls FO.

It’s safe to say Giddey didn’t set the Eastern Conference on fire with his performances last season but he did put it on notice. He finished in the top 10 in the league in assists per game and in the top 20 in rebounds. Is that worth $30 million a year? Maybe. But the man who publicly called for Giddey to stay — or inadvertently announced his extension — is definitely one for the future.

Hometown hero Matas Buzelis

Buzelis, born in Chicago, was the Bulls’ 11th pick in the 2024 Draft and immediately showed that he is worth keeping an eye on for the future. He was not the Rookie of the Year or a stalwart like some of the other rookies, but he patiently put in the work behind the scenes in the G League and earned a spot on the All-Rookie Second Team.

Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas believes that his work ethic is something special. He also praised Buzelis’ abilities at the end of last season, saying, “He has so much skill in his bag. Shooting threes, blocking shots, running the break, dunking the ball, he’s athletic, he can put it on the floor, create for others, so we’ve seen a lot of it.”

Buzelis is also someone who “wants to be coached,” as per Karnisovas. That is a trait down-to-earth talents possess, knowing that the way to the top is hard work. Buzelis is surely putting it in, and for him, the sky is the limit.