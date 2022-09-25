Shaquille O’Neal cites how being able to buy mother Lucille O’Neal $4,000 worth Louis Vuitton purses was his definition of success

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal gives an insight into his heartfelt relationship with mother Lucille O’Neal, revealing his sole dream.

One of the most dominant centers of all time, Shaquille O’Neal, has his name etched in the NBA history book. Standing above seven-feet tall, the Big Diesel was a terror in the paint, posterizing his opponents regularly, breaking rims and the backboards.

Nonetheless, Shaq’s success wasn’t only limited to the hardwood. It’s no secret that the Hall of Famer is a man of many hats, a successful entrepreneur, television analyst, philanthropist, and DJ, to name a few. With an estimated net worth of $400 million, O’Neal is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

However, the Lakers legend didn’t have it easy, coming from a troubled household. Shaq’s father, Joe Toney, struggled with substance abuse and was jailed for drug possession. Nevertheless, the fifteen-time All-Star’s mother, Lucille O’Neal, would ensure her son had the perfect upbringing.

Struggling to meet ends, Mama O’Neal overcame all hurdles, with Shaq’s stepfather Phillip Arthur Harrison playing anchor. Thus it’s no surprise why the Lakers legend is always ready to go the extra mile for his mother, ensuring she has all the luxuries in the world.

“My sole dream is to buy my mother anything she wants”: Shaquille O’Neal on why he works hard.

While he can own all the fanciest cars and mansions, the thing that gives Shaq the most satisfaction is pampering his mother with all the luxuries in the world. The former Lakers superstar is aware of all the hardships Mama O’Neal endured as a young mother.

During a recent interaction with entrepreneur and motivational speaker Patrick Bet-David, Shaq revealed what gave him the most satisfaction, addressing his success and wealth.

“My sole dream was to be able to buy my mother anything she wants, even to this day. That’s why I work hard,” said Shaq.

“It was my mom’s birthday, and she don’t even like Louis purses, I said, come let’s take a ride, and you know the bags, two-thousand, she’s like, ‘No baby don’t buy that,’ and I’m like, get two of them, mom, that right there is what being wealthy and successful is for me.”

Well, it’s heartening to see the Big Diesel’s warmth for his mother as he continues to remain intact to his roots.

