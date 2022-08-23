Shaquille O’Neal invested millions for the sole purpose of providing for his 6 kids’ two mothers

Shaquille O’Neal is as recognizable a face as any in the NBA.

The former NBA champion with the Lakers and the Heat was a legendary center who dominated the league in his time. Shaq earned monikers like “Superman” and established himself as one of the best to ever play the game.

Shaq extended his celebrity status and immortalized himself as “Kazoom” and even entered the world of hip-hop. Big Diesel was everywhere and he was a phenomenon.

O’Neal powered himself through fame and established himself a big family too. Shaq got married twice and fathered six children between his wives and long-term girlfriend.

With son Shareef O’Neal making an appearance in the NBA’s summer league and signing with the G-League, the focus recently shifted back to the O’Neal family. Shaq’s involvement with his family has been quite public.

Did you however know that Shaq still provides for all his children and the women involved?

Well, he does.

How did Shaq explain his decision to continue as provider to his ex-wives?

Shaq is a family man. Failed marriages do not change that, and that is exactly how Shaq puts it.

O’Neal recognizes the virtue of holding a family together and continues to earn the bag and share it. A media legend now, Shaq has amassed fortunes beyond any common athlete’s capability.

And as Shaq put it, he “doesn’t work” for himself. It is all for his kids and the “wonderful women” that gave him his “beautiful, gorgeous” children.

O’Neal admits that being a father made him a more likable person. Irritable characteristics like sulking violently over losses stopped and Shaq became a more mature person in his own words.

Shaq’s promise to protect and provide while loving his children forever seems to be going well to plan. The O’Neal clan is ready to face the world, and their Superman made it ready for them.

