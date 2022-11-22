“Take My Lamborghini, I Have 10 More”: Allen Iverson, Who Lost Over $200 Million, Once Mocked a Policeman For His Salary

Allen Iverson is one of the most notorious players in NBA history. As unstoppable as he was with the basketball, the legendary Sixers guard was also off-limits outside the court.

Fun was a big part of Iverson’s life, both on and off the court. His infamous work ethic, which was quite in contrast with his terrific game, was resultant of his lifestyle which involved countless parties and after-parties.

The 11x All-Star was probably headed to one of his parties in a gray Lamborghini back in 2011 when he was pulled over for a traffic violation, and what he did in the events that followed should not be among the things he would be most proud of.

Allen Iverson once disrespected a policeman for his own mistake

Months after he last played in the league, the 4-time scoring champion of the NBA was then trying his luck in Turkey playing for Besiktas, a Turkish Super League Team.

However, he was in the States for his calf surgery, but rather than being in a rehabilitation center the man was out on the streets breaking the law.

Although the 35-year-old was just in the passenger seat when he was stopped for a traffic violation, he behaved in the most dramatic way and asked the policeman “Do you know who I am?”.

“Take the vehicle, I have 10 more,” Iverson said, according to the report filed by the officer. “Police don’t have anything else (expletive) to do except (expletive) with me.” He then asked, “Do you know who I am?”

Episode 324!! He almost wound up in prison, instead of being an NBA MVP, but managed an amazing career, marred by arrests, a wild marriage, accusals & even trying to give a cop his Lamborghini, because “he had 10 more”! It’s Allen Iverson!!https://t.co/vOPAu8LCf0 pic.twitter.com/YHkMC4jYjz — Crime In Sports (@CrimeInSports) October 11, 2022

Iverson even said, “I make more money than you will in 10 years.”

Yikes! Looks bad on a legend of the game who is loved by almost every basketball fan.

How Iverson lost over $200 million career earnings

Having earned over $150 million in NBA salary, and plenty through endorsements and advertisements, Iverson made over $200 million in the 2000s.

Although he was also involved in some charitable acts, his partying and gambling habits started eating away his bank accounts. By the end of the decade and his NBA career, he exhausted almost all of it, which became national news back in the day.

Thanks to his lifetime deal with Adidas which gets him $800,000 a year for a lifetime and a $35 million trust fund for when he turns 55, he did not see bankruptcy.

