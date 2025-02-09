Shaquille O’Neal Confidently Predicts Luka Doncic Is “Going to Be a God in LA”

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t like any typical organization in the NBA. There is an expectation to win championships and nothing less. The Lakers have identified Luka Doncic as the next face of the franchise, which comes with lofty expectations. However, three-time NBA champion with the Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal believes the sky is the limit for the superstar guard in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

O’Neal took to The Big Podcast with Shaq to share his opinion on the Lakers’ blockbuster deal to acquire Doncic. Although the team sent Anthony Davis to the Mavericks, O’Neal believes the Lakers are in a fantastic position. Doncic is already an extraordinary player, but his presence gives LA a bright future. It is one that Shaq thinks will rival fellow Laker greats. He said,

“One thing I know about LA, they’re going to welcome him with open arms. See Dallas is a comparatively smaller market when it comes to LA. He was the man in Dallas but his jersey went from number six to number one. He’s going to be a God in LA.”

Lakers faithful have already expressed their resounding joy following Doncic’s addition to the team. Shaq highlights the Slovenian star’s rise in jersey popularity since the trade. O’Neal highlighted how Doncic has jumped from sixth in jersey sales to number one since joining the Lakers.

Unfortunately for Doncic, the trade makes him ineligible for the $345 million supermax extension he would’ve received with the Mavericks. However, Shaq claimed that Doncic would be able to recoup the loss in finances. His reasoning lies with the business opportunities present in Los Angeles. He believes many companies will like to work with Doncic, which will further build his brand and global exposure.

Aside from the business aspect of the trade, Doncic provides the Lakers with hope. Their future was extremely bleak with a 40-year-old LeBron James and an aging 32-year-old Anthony Davis. Now, they add a 25-year-old megastar who hasn’t even entered his prime yet.

Luka Doncic shifts the Lakers’ future

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was heavily scrutinized by fans for the team’s dull future. The team’s only worthy asset was its 2030 first-round pick. However, due to its talent pool, there was no belief that it could land a franchise-altering star. The trade for Luka Doncic gave them just that.

LeBron’s future is uncertain as retirement looms closer with each passing day. On the bright side, the franchise is no longer dreading that day. Doncic has given the team and its fans a long-term future, lifting the win-now expectations.

Additionally, Doncic’s flair for theatrics will perfectly complement Hollywood and the overall pomp and show that comes with the Lakers brand.

It is highly unlikely the Lakers win a title this season, especially following the cancellation of the Mark Williams trade. Regardless, the future is extremely bright and Luka Doncic has something to prove with the Lakers. The ingredients point to amazing things on the horizon to come for the Lakers.