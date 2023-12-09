Watch: Phoenix Suns Stadium’s DJ Turned Steve Kerr Complaining into a Remix Song

The Phoenix Suns’ Stadium DJ at the Footprint Center has done Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr dirty. According to a tweet shared by Twitter user @ThomasBuckets78, the DJ converted Kerr’s recent rant about the music at the arena into a remix.

A 9-time NBA champion as player and coach, Steve Kerr had been left fuming after his side stumbled to a 123-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns recently. The veteran coach claimed that the loud, thumping, techno music inside the arena was a serious detriment that needed to be looked into.

Kerr would not have thought that his own words would be used against him in such a manner, as the DJ struggled to contain his laughter while he played the song.

Kerr claimed that the noise meant that the players couldn’t play a game of basketball in peace and compared the arena to a South Beach club.

“In this building, you can’t hear anything it’s like a club. It’s like a South Beach club. It’s thumping, techno club music,” Kerr’s words’ could be heard loud and clear, especially the part about the noise and music inside the Footprint arena resembling Techno Club music, a line that repeatedly reverberated in the tune. The clip ended up being shared by a range of major platforms, including Clutchpoints.

Steve Kerr blamed Golden State Warriors’ lack of communication on the noise inside the Phoenix Suns arena

The Golden State Warriors have had their fair share of challenges this season. They have started off with a familiar indolence and are currently 10-12 to start the 2023-24 campaign. While players such as Klay Thompson have maintained faith in the season, Kerr has thus far failed to find the right lineups in a number of games.

Regardless, against the Suns, apart from their own shortcomings which the head coach acknowledged, the Warriors had an extra challenge. That was in the form of the loud techno music inside the arena, which Kerr claimed made it difficult for him to give instructions to his players during timeouts,

“I’m being dead serious. I couldn’t hear anything. It’s thumping techno club music. Can we just have a basketball game anymore? What the hell? Sorry for the rant,” he had said, evidently fuming.

While Kerr, on his account, was extremely serious about the problem, his team has failed to show up on too many occasions this season.