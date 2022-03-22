“Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t shoot a jumper to save his life, but now he’s nailing it mid-concert!”: NBA Twitter erupts as “DJ Diesel” knocks down a shot on a mini hoop during a concert

In the middle of his concert, Shaquille O’Neal went on to hit a shot on a mini hoop, leaving himself and the crowd hyped.

Shaquille O’Neal was a beast during his playing days. There are very few of Shaq’s size and weight who are able to move and dominate the game as he did on a nightly basis for almost two decades. Bullying men down in the post, The Diesel had very few weaknesses in his game. Knocking down his free throws was one of them.

Throughout his career, O’Neal was horrendous from the charity stripe, to say the least. The Hall-Of-Famer only hit an awful 52.7% of his free throws. That is almost more than 5,300 points he missed out on.

Recently, Shaq went viral on social media for drilling a shot into a basket. But it isn’t what you imagine it to be. In the middle of his concert, someone from the crowd tossed the ball to “DJ Diesel”. Being the sport he is, Shaq went on to toss the ball… and ended up knocking it down, leaving the entire crowd hyped up.

If you look closely, Shaq even surprised himself there as he knocked down the shot.

Also Read: Magic Johnson lauds Brodie for averaging a solid 21.3/8/9.7 over the past 3 clashes

NBA Twitter reacts as Shaquille O’Neal hits a wild shot mid-concert

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Ben Simmons seeing this: pic.twitter.com/yQjpPB9OJj — Rosa 🅿️arks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) March 21, 2022

The Lakers could really use 50-year old Shaq right now 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/yuFSCmACef — Jordan Nichols (@JordanN1333272) March 21, 2022

LeBron would’ve passed it — Kevin Durant’s Burner ➐ (@KDTreeey5) March 21, 2022

His jumper has actually gotten so much better after retirement — unö (@flowerboiu) March 21, 2022

even he was surprised 💀 — 🚷 (@Steevn_x) March 21, 2022

He was 100% aiming for the other hoop 🤣 — ryan (@norcalwusgoody) March 21, 2022

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not chasing individual accolades anymore but is on the quest to repeat as champion

To be fair, the shot did seem like a pretty tough one. So, kudos Shaq.