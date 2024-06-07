Shaquille O’Neal Cracks Up at Hilarious Shannon Sharpe Imitator Responding to Diss Track

In May 2024, as they were beefing, Shaquille O’Neal unleashed a Shannon Sharpe diss track and claimed that the legendary NFL athlete is “underneath” him. Instead of countering the track, Sharpe proposed burying the hatchet but O’Neal looked reluctant. While the Broncos legend couldn’t muster up a diss track, one of his imitators decided to counter Diesel. The response by Sharpe’s imitator amused Shaq, who seems to be taking the situation much more lightly than before.

The comic, Godfrey, nailed Sharpe’s mannerisms and accent, rolling out a hard-hitting diss track. Although, he didn’t have bars like Shaq, the rhyme scheme-centric delivery did make a solid impression.

He inserted the reference to Sharpe’s viral interview with Katt Williams, which ended up garnering more than 50 million views on YouTube. He started his track by,

“I heard what the he** you said, but I said to myself, Shannon, yo, just go on ahead. I’m not a man who believes in violence, but I wasn’t gonna sit back like a little pu** in silence. You talkin’ this and you talkin’ that, but I can guarantee you ain’t gonna get more views when I interviewed Katt.”

Then, the Sharpe imitator referred to how the Broncos legend left Skip Bayless’ show UNDISPUTED for Stephen A. Smith’s First Take. Godfrey also posited that Shaq should come to Club Shay Shay and talk trash in Sharpe’s face for a better conversation. He continued,

“Man, Shaq you are a trip, but I’mma leave you behind like I did Skip. I can’t believe the division between us, man, we black. But I’m just gonna sit back and drink my cognac. Oh wait, there is one more thing I have to say, you need to talk that bull jive on Club Shay Shay.”

O’Neal was impressed by the work put in by the impressionable performer and had a laugh over it. He took to the comments section of the IG post and wrote, “Fuckin brilliant”.

Shaq loves this spoof diss made by a Shannon Sharpe imitator 😆 pic.twitter.com/2e6MxOf5Re — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 7, 2024

The comic’s efforts paid dividends as he got Diesel’s attention. Shaq’s response also implies that he might be moving in from his beef with Shannon Sharpe.

One of the most random beefs ever may be fizzling out

In May 2024, while interviewing the 2023-24 regular season MVP, Nikola Jokic, the Lakers legend let Jokic know that Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was the rightful winner. Sharpe had a razor-edged reaction to Shaq’s comments and stated that the great NBA Center is jealous after watching the Joker lift his third MVP trophy.

The Broncos great posited that the 3x Finals MVP is envious because he has won just one regular season MVP award in his career, which weakened his NBA GOAT case. O’Neal didn’t take kindly to these statements and posted a lengthy rant on his Instagram, questioning Sharpe’s credentials.

Later, Shaq dropped a diss track claiming that the 55-year-old lacks the status to have a sit-down with him. After the track, while the former NFL tight-end was willing to move past the whole ordeal, the former NBA Center was insistent upon his stance. But his latest actions suggest that he may also be willing to call it a day on the beef.