WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Destroys the Ruffles Pinata as Charles Barkley Announces Sponsorship in his Laugh-out-loud Segment on TNT

The crew on TNT, consisting of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley provide comic relief to NBA fans around the world. Whoever has watched them in action knows how funny the quartet is. During the recently concluded All-Star weekend, we got another episode.

The show rolled on to Salt Lake City, Utah to host the all-star weekend in its entirety. Even away from the studio, the chemistry between the guys was funny, to say the least. This time just before the weekend kicked off, the crew revealed that Charles Barkley was the latest to get a sponsorship deal with Ruffles.

For the uninitiated, Ruffles is among the USA’s most popular chip makers. The event was met with a great deal of fanfare. The crew, in their trademark humorous reactions were sure to mock Barkley. Shaquille O’Neal led the way.

Also read: “Don’t want your pretend GM bullsh*t trade suggestions”: Jeanie Buss Calls Out a LeBron James Fan Page for “Harassing Messages” in DMs

Shaquille O’Neal destroys the Ruffles pinata as Charles Barkley watches gleefully

The boys like to have fun and after about a minute or two of the guys harassing Charles Barkley for his custom-made loafers from Ruffles, they decided to unveil the flavor of Barkley’s signature chips.

And as Charles was set to turn 60 on Monday, Ruffles and TNT decided what better way to reveal the flavor than through an old-fashioned birthday pinata. But it wasn’t Barkley who was at it, just watch the clip below!

It was hilarious to see Shaquille O’Neal act like a big baby and just destroy a pinata to smithereens. With the fedora no less. Never change Shaq, never change.

As for Barkley, he is just happy to turn 60 and celebrate his new sponsorship.

Also read: “I’m the GOAT on and off the Court!”: Paul Pierce Makes Startling Twitter Declaration In Unprompted Fashion

Charles Barkley turns 60 and gets his own “hotdog” flavored chips!

You might have been wondering as to what flavor the chips are, they are hotdog flavored. What? Hotdogs? Yes, this is Charles Barkley we are talking about and his love for food is legendary.

The NBA legend turned 60 just yesterday. We hope he stays on the broadcast panel for TNT and continues to humor us.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook Elevated LeBron James”: NBA Reddit Brings Up Lakers’ 4x MVP’s ‘Net Rating’ With & W/o Clippers’ New Addition