Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Charles Barkley’s Controversial ‘Churros’ Statement About San Antonio’s Women

Charles Barkley’s comments about “big ole women” in San Antonio have always made Shaquille O’Neal laugh his heart out. Barkley’s NFSW theatrics about San Antonio women eating churros make O’Neal burst his voice out while guffawing. O’Neal shared a couple of throwback videos on his IG stories showcasing Charles Barkley taking the “Churros” dig at San Antonio women and commenting upon their “overweight” bodily disposition. Instagram account Kicks Basketball posted a couple of reels about these iconic Inside the NBA moments.

The video is titled, “Charles Barkley said this on live tv…” The opening remarks in the video are just the beginning of what would become a suggestive gestural routine from the Chuckster.

“I think it is a great city. I think they got the best organization in the NBA but they do have some big ole’ woman, out there, come on now,” quipped Charles Barkley.

These comments sent Shaq into a whirlwind of laughter. O’Neal even made coughing motions to indicate how much these remarks tickled his funny bone. After a while, O’Neal’s co-analyst added, “They be whopping them churros..” Then Barkley used both hands to gesture how San Antonio women consume the churros.

Since it’s a hand-holding delicacy, Chuck’s gestures brought out a comic effect. Even host Ernie “EJ” Johnson wanted to have one more look at the way Chuckster displayed the act of churro eating.

As he made these gestures repeatedly, the whole panel went into a frenzy. As reported by the LA Times, these comments didn’t sit well with the women of San Antonio who criticized the former 76ers star for passing such remarks. Barkley did say “sorry” for his comments.

Charles Barkley sends O’Neal on a laughter trip again

In 2022, after more than a decade of regularly poking fun at “big ole women” of San Antonio and their churro-eating habits, Charles Barkley tendered a rather topsy-turvy “apology”. He opened the conversation by stating, “I want to apologize to the women of San Antonio.”

Shaq knew that Barkley was setting up a joke along with Ernie Johnson and Baron Davis. Then Barkley continued, “I had Churros last night, I see what the excitement is all about.”

Upon hearing these words, O’Neal left his seat to burst out while laughing his lungs out. Once again the Chuckster made hand gestures indicating the consumption of churros by San Antonio’s women. Barkley added, “Them churros are the bomb…. I had some vanilla ice cream with them”. Through this combo, Barkley understood “what is going on in San Antonio.”