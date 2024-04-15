Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Footage of Candace Parker Getting Charles Barkley Treatment, Shares it with 34.6 million Followers

Is there anything that’s off-limits when it comes to Shaquille O’Neal having fun? The answer seems to always be a no. Everything goes when it comes to a fun time for the big fella. In fact, he is now even using the old comedian technique of having a callback value to his jokes, with Candace Parker being the latest victim of it. Shaq posted an old clip of him roasting Parker on their Pregame Show on his Instagram story in the ‘offered without context’ bracket.

The show featuring Shaq, Parker, Jamal Crawford, and Adam Lefkoe turned into a bit of a comedy special when they decided to address the floral print jacket that the WNBA legend was wearing. Shaq started off easy for the bit with a reference to a song by the legendary hip-hop duo OutKast, ‘Roses’. He said, “Roses really smell like poo-poo-ooh.” Clearly, it was meant to be nothing more than an opener, as the big man immediately doubled down on it with, “I just wanna give you your flowers.” Having been around Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley for long enough by now, the WNBA star probably knows that this will be far from the end of it.

Looking at the amount of fun Shaq was having, Lefkoe couldn’t help but join in. Hesitantly, he said, “I had a joke too, but I wasn’t gonna make it… Somebody’s grandma is real angry that their couch just became a jacket.”

Even though he tried to convince her that he really liked her jacket, the damage was done. Parker eventually put an end to Lefkoe’s jokes, but Shaq had a few more in him. He said, “Do you know why my face is beautiful? Because of my two lips (Tulips).” Unfortunately for her, the 37-year-old couldn’t do anything but just sit there while the boys exhausted their pun quota.

As unfortunate as it may be, Candace Parker has seemingly taken up Charles Barkley’s place on TNT Tuesdays as the butt of Shaq’s jokes. More unfortunate yet, once this label has been set on anyone, it is very unlikely to ever come off. The only way Parker can fight this now is with witty comebacks of her own consistently, just as ‘The Chuckster’ does during his turns on the show.

Candace Parker made Shaquille O’Neal walk off the set

The banter on the set when Shaq is around is constant and even though he got the best of her with the floral jacket, Parker once made Shaq walk off the set.

Two years ago, the panel was having a discussion on whether Parker could take on the big fella in 2k in a team comprising 5 Shaqs against 5 Parkers. When the game began, not only did Parker beat him by a huge margin, but she also dunked right on the big man which made him leave the set.

On another occasion, the WNBA legend picked her all-time starting five which included Michael Jordan, the late, great Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Garnett. When she was asked about why she snubbed Shaq from that list, Parker said that she believes this is the best team that one can assemble. In response to the brutal honesty, the big man couldn’t do anything but hilariously hide his face and cry fake tears.