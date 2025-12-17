Dwight Howard Jokes That Cavaliers Need to Bring LeBron James “Back Home” to Win a Championship

The Cleveland Cavaliers looked like a straight-up problem throughout the 2024–25 season. They tore through the league with a 64–18 record, playing confident, connected basketball on both ends of the floor. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland looked comfortable running the show, and the defense was smothering night after night. For a while, it genuinely felt like Cleveland was building something special, until it all began to unravel.

Indiana knocked the Cavaliers out of the playoffs, and instead of returning with a bang in 2025–26, they have looked noticeably more subdued. At 15–12 and sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference, Cleveland now appears destined to scratch and claw its way into the postseason.

Dwight Howard reflected on the Cavaliers’ season on the latest episode of his Above the Rim podcast. The Hall of Fame big man admitted he was high on Cleveland last year and truly believed they had a legitimate shot at winning it all. But like much of the basketball world, he was disappointed to see them get bounced early.

“Last year I’m like, ‘Man they might have a shot.’ They No. 1 in the East, they blowing teams out, but as soon as the playoffs hit it’s like ‘Oh man the lights is on. What we do now?'” stated Superman.

Fortunately, Howard did offer a suggestion on how the Cavaliers could right the wrongs of their loss to the Pacers, and it involves bringing back a familiar local hero: LeBron James.

“I think they might need to bring Bron back home,” joked Howard, which got big laughs from his podcast panel. “Go on back home man. Finish in Cleveland, bring Bronny with you. Take over the helm there in Cleveland.”

Howard’s tone did not sound entirely serious, but there may have been some genuine intent behind his suggestion. Many hoped that James would return to Cleveland for the third time to put a finish on his tremendous career. At 41, the King has certainly lost a step, but is playing on a very inspired Lakers team in pursuit of his fifth NBA ring.

“That’d be good then because it’s the Luka show over there in LA right now,” added Howard, referring of course to Luka Doncic, who is playing at an MVP-level.

Whether Dwight was joking or not, the LeBron chatter says a lot about where the Cavaliers stand right now. They are close, talented, and clearly built to win, but still missing that final piece that shows up when the pressure is at its highest. The regular season proved they can dominate anyone on a random Tuesday night in February. The playoffs, however, showed there is still another level they need to reach.

The good news is there is still time to make up ground. And while the idea of a 41-year-old James returning to Cleveland may sound far-fetched, it is hard to argue that it would make their situation any worse.