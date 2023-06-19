Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Footage of Charles Barkley Roasting His Kids’ Names: “Don’t Your Kids Have Normal Names?”

Shaquille O’Neal, the legendary NBA player, and current TNT Inside the NBA analyst, caused a stir on social media after reposting a clip from the show featuring a hilarious exchange between him and his fellow analyst, Charles Barkley. In the clip shared on his Instagram stories, Shaq proudly mentions his youngest daughter, Me’Arah, which prompts Barkley to question the uniqueness of Shaq’s children’s names. Let’s dive into this lighthearted banter between two basketball icons.

During an episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA, Shaq couldn’t help but share some personal details about his family. While wishing his daughter a happy birthday, Shaq proudly mentioned her name, Me’Arah. Little did he know that this innocent revelation would become the focal point of a playful back-and-forth with his colleague, Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley Questions the Uniqueness of Shaquille O’Neal’s Kids’ Names

The exchange between Shaq and Barkley showcased the camaraderie and humor that has made Inside the NBA a fan-favorite show. Despite their Hall of Fame basketball careers, both Shaq and Barkley are known for their ability to bring laughter to the screen. This interaction was no exception.

In response to Shaq’s mention of his daughter’s name, Barkley couldn’t resist teasing his colleague. With a mischievous grin, Barkley asked:

“Don’t any of your kids have normal names?”

This playful jab, aimed at the uniqueness of Shaq’s children’s names, set the stage for a humorous exchange. Shaq, known for his larger-than-life personality, took Barkley’s comment in stride but made it clear that he values his children’s names. Playfully wagging his finger, Shaq warned Barkley:

“Chuck, talk about my kids again, I’m telling you…”

His response showcased the protectiveness and pride he holds for his children, including their unique names. Never one to back down from a challenge, Barkley fired back with his signature wit. Recognizing the number of children Shaq has, Barkley jokingly remarked:

“If we said happy birthday to all your kids, we’d be here till 3 in the morning.”

The comment elicited laughter from the rest of the panel and further emphasized the lighthearted nature of the exchange.

Barkley’s Daughter Named after a Mall

Interestingly, while Charles Barkley took a lighthearted jab at Shaquille O’Neal’s children’s names, it was later revealed that Barkley’s own daughter was named after a rather unconventional source of inspiration – a mall.

During an episode of The Streamroom podcast, Barkley made a candid admission about his daughter’s name, saying:

“Well, she’s named after a mall, in fairness. There’s a Christiana Mall in Delaware that I used to always go by. That’s how she got her name, Christiana.”

This revelation adds an unexpected twist to the playful exchange between Shaq and Barkley. While Barkley found amusement in teasing Shaq about his children’s names, it turns out that Barkley’s own daughter’s name has a unique origin rooted in his personal experiences and memories associated with a shopping center.