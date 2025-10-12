Shaquille O’Neal Encourages School Students to Follow Their Dreams During Special Appearance

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden | Credits- David Butler II-Imagn Images

The crowd went crazy and kids were screaming when the announcer welcomed Shaquille O’Neal ahead of what was a surprise appearance for the Diesel at the Milton Hershey School. There, he proved once again, why he’s using his fame the right way.

The bizarreness of Shaq’s sense of humor aside, he comes off as a genuine good guy. That’s why even those who haven’t see him at the peak of his NBA powers — children today, for instance — love him. Plus, the advice that he shares, could very well be life-changing or those who choose to listen to him.

At Milton Hershey School, the Lakers legend had something very simple today. Simple, but very important. He asked kids to chase their dreams. And the way he did that on the stage, was quite honestly, extremely wholesome.

In a YouTube video shared by the school, Shaq can be seen laughing, cracking jokes, playing tug-of-war, pulling pranks, and also shooting some hoops with the kids. And at the end, with a microphone in his hands, he asked the hundreds in audience to repeat what he said, after him.

“I will follow my dreams. I will become whatever I want to become. I will listen to my mentors,” Shaq stated. Everyone in attendance, without an iota of hesitation, repeated what the charismatic basketball icon asked them to.

It was a unique moment for all those in attendance, and advice they will likely keep in their minds for years to come. Shaq followed his dreams, listened to his elders, and didn’t give up on what he chased. It’s what made him so successful in life, and he wants his future generations to follow suit.

Over the years, Shaq has been heavily philanthropic as well, having donated huge money, especially to foundations and institutions that empower children. For example, in 1999, when he was the best player in the NBA, Shaq was balling at a court in Newark Boys and Girls Club of America with his brother Jamal. But the condition of the court disgusted him.

So, being his generous self, Shaq decided on the spot to donate $1 million to the club, even though his manager, Lester Knipsel, advised against it.

“We’ve got to fix these courts. It’s ridiculous to ask kids to play ball in conditions like this. Lester’s trying to tell me, ‘It won’t cost a million dollars to fix some blacktops,’ but I didn’t care. I had made up my mind,” Shaq wrote in his 2011 memoir.

It’s clear that he values all-round growth for children. Shaq wants them to pursue what they love and succeed at it. He has also emphasized the importance of education many times, which shows that although he is passionate, he is also practical and understands that children need a path forward in all areas, even if they don’t succeed in one particular avenue.