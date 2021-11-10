“It’s time for the Sixers to start kicking Ben Simmons’ a**”: Charles Barkley endorses Daryl Morey and Philadelphia 76ers front office’s approach in dealing with Rich Paul client

Charles Barkley minced no words while noting just how tough the Ben Simmons situation has become for Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Make no mistake – the Ben Simmons situation transpiring the way it has is pretty unique in league history. Never before have a player and his franchise been at loggerheads for such an extended period without a resolution.

When a player’s displeasure with his team has been clear in the past, he’s almost always either been pacified or traded. However, Daryl Morey is in no mood to lose a valuable asset like Ben Simmons for a pittance.

Simmons, meanwhile, is adamant about never turning out in 76ers colors ever again. He and his camp have maintained that finding a trade is Morey’s headache and not their responsibility.

Things have come to a head now, with Simmons disclosing the names of his therapists to the Sixers’ medical staff. There may be a malpractice lawsuit incoming for the Rich Paul client if they feel that’s a viable route to pursue.

Also Read – I’m getting old, I got to start shooting now, I’m 26 now! Wholesome moment transpires in Bucks training as Giannis Antentekoumpo jokes after hitting a three-pointer.

Charles Barkley says it’s time for the Philadelphia 76ers to start kick Ben Simmons’ butt

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have spent the past few months piling on the 2-time All-Star. It’s been one of the burning topics of the NBA offseason alongside Kyrie Irving and his anti-vaccine stance.

The Chuckster spoke truth to life once again regarding this whole fiasco on Inside the NBA. The Hall of Fame power forward believes that Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ FO are doing the right thing by fining Ben:

“Thеy started off the season begging him to come back. They have maѕѕaged him, Shaq. They’ve bеnt over backward to kiѕѕ this dudе’ѕ a**. Now it’s timе thеy start kicking his a**. There’s only two: you kiѕѕ ѕomebody’s aѕѕ or yоu kick their a**.”

I’m paraphrasing, but Charles Barkley just said there’s two ways of dealing with people. You can either kiss their a** or kick their a**…and until now, the Sixers have been kissing Ben Simmons’ a**, but now it’s time for them to kick his a**! 😆😆😆 #InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/v6PCcDp7K2 — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) November 10, 2021

Also Read – Scottie Pippen is blabbing his way out with Michael Jordan now as he did with the Houston Rockets back in the day! Bulls fan reminisces about Hall of Famer’s constant haggling with Jerry Krause and fans.