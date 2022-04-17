“Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns’ fathers shared a light-hearted moment”: How Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are keeping the peace off the court – through alpha dads

Tee Morant and Karl Towns Sr shared a light-hearted moment courtside as their sons Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns battled on it.

One of the biggest challenges that kids face while trying to reach the professional level is this – how supportive are their families in their pursuit of stardom?

Given the vagaries of class struggle in society, sports superstardom is a dream that many kids have, but give up in their youth. Making the grade as an academic – at least during school years – is the way to go.

Tee Morant and Karl Towns Sr bucked the trend in this regard. Not least because of their own life experiences, but also because of their dedication to getting their kids to the very best spots.

Both are successful fathers in this regard, and are reaping the benefits of their hard work over decades. Their sons are now battling it out during the most prestigious stages of their lives – the playoff stage.

Tee Morant and Karl Towns Sr banter as Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns battle

Round 1 of this uphill battle went to the road team as Karl-Anthony Towns and his Minnesota Timberwolves took Game 1 of their series by the scruff of its neck. They’ve managed to grab the crucial road win, making it imperative for Memphis to win Game 2 and get the series back to Tennessee.

Their animosity in attempting to win on the court wasn’t quite matched by their dads’ energies on the sidelines. Both Tee as well as Karl Sr seem to be having the time of their lives, and will continue doing so, judging from their reactions.

Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns’ fathers shared a moment during Game 1 in Memphis 🤝 This series is going to be fun. 🎥 @NBA pic.twitter.com/UYbos3cB1s — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) April 16, 2022

These moments are amazing for neutral watchers of the NBA. They serve to remind us that at the end of the day, basketball is just a game. And what goes on outside of these courts is real life, and something to be taking pride in.