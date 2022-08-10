$200M Russell Westbrook likes tweet suggesting the LA Lakers misused him

Russell Westbrook publicly throws shade at the LA Lakers.

Probably, coming off the worst year of his career, Russell Westbrook’s homecoming season with the LA Lakers turned out to be a disaster. The former MVP wasn’t the ideal fit on a roster comprising LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Brodie’s ball-dominant nature would come to haunt him.

Westbrook was at the receiving of endless trolling and criticism, making him a laughing stock. The former OKC superstar’s past achievements and accolades were no more in public memory, with his inability to shoot and turnovers summing up his identity as a player.

Though efficiency continued to be an issue, the two-time scoring champion averaged 18.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 7.1 APG. Nonetheless, Russ was a disappointing 29.8% from the 3-point line and 66.7% from the FT line, with 3.8 TPG. Westbrook had a total of 295 turnovers, which was the second most after Trae Young.

However, many felt Westbrook received a lot of the unfair blame, with the Lakers making him the scapegoat. According to a recent stat, the nine-time All-Star looked to be gaining his rhythm back in the last 10-games of the season.

Russell Westbrook takes an indirect dig at the Lakers management.

The LA Lakers employed 41 different starting lineups during the 2021-22 season, with the Big 3 of James, Davis, and Westbrook playing mere 21-games together, with an 11-10 record. Former coach Frank Vogel had a hard time determining the right mix.

The purple and gold ended their season 16-games below +500, failing to make the play-in tournament. Much of the blame for this rested on the shoulders of Westbrook and Vogel, with everyone overlooking James and the front office’s poor decision-making.

Despite all the negativity and struggles, Westbrook did figure his way in towards the end of the season. Unfortunately, it was too late. Nevertheless, Mr. Tripe-Double is aiming to get even with the GM Rob Pelinka and co, liking the following tweet.

With a net worth of $200M, many believe Westbrook has the worst contract in the league, with him getting paid $47M in the upcoming season. The 6″3′ guard had signed a 5-years $206M deal with the OKC Thunder in the 2018-19 season.

