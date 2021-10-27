“Shaquille O’Neal handed Kenny Smith his first L of the season”: The cast of Inside the NBA mock the former Rockets player for losing to the Lakers legend

Shaquille O’Neal beats Kenny Smith in a race to the video board. The Lakers legend hands Smith his first loss of the season.

Those who are regular viewers of Inside the NBA know about the race to the board. The amusing act involves either Shaquille O’Neal or Charles Barkley, race against Kenny Smith. Though Smith emerges victorious on most of the occasions, Shaq got the better of him this time.

These races are highly entertaining to watch as there are no rules and regulations to the starting time of the sprint. Over the years, the Jet has won most of the races. However, recently Chuck and Shaq have been catching up to him.

As the panel would discuss the game between the Knicks and the Sixers, Shaq would suddenly turn sides, indicating he was about to run towards the board. Smith, who was on the other side of the panel seemed reluctant at first but would join in.

Surprisingly, Big Diesel would beat Smith with the latter lamenting over an unfair start. Nonetheless, nobody argued that since there have never been any rules to the particular race.

Shaquille O’Neal celebrates his victory over Kenny Smith.

Smith’s recent loss to Shaq had him visibly upset as he would complain about the start being unfair. However, none on the panel would pay heed to Smith’s grievances.

Shaq, who was elated with the victory, would celebrate his victory by dancing next to the board. The four-time champion would mock Smith, who complained several times about the unfair start.

Smith, who would always trick the panel into running, seems to have got a taste of his own medicine.

It was ironic to see Smith complain about the start as for years he has been able to trick the panel into a race, and consequently win it.