“Shaquille O’Neal is more sensitive than I am!”: When Kobe Bryant attempted to apologize to Shaq after questioning his lazy work ethic

Shaquille O’Neal himself will admit that he can be a bit lazy. However, he did not take kindly to it when Kobe Bryant mentioned the same!

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant are one of the greatest duos in NBA history. Together, the duo dominated the league in the early 2000s leading the Lakers to a three-peat from 2000 to 2002.

However, their anticipated dominance over the league was cut short. Both players have huge egos and it came as no surprise when they began to clash off the court.

Their relationship had reached such an irreparable stage, that the Lakers were forced to trade Shaq away in order to appease The Black Mamba!

Their infamous beef lasted a couple of years before the two former teammates finally made up post their playing careers. Still, one can only imagine how much the two could have achieved if they stayed together.

Kobe Bryant had to apologize to Shaquille O’Neal after he questioned his work ethic when they were together

A few years after they had finished up their playing careers, Kobe was famously quoted calling out Shaq’s work ethic. He suggested that the duo could have won 12 rings if O’Neal had half the work ethic he did.

This infuriated Shaq, who started re-ignited his beef with Bryant. Luckily, things subsided as the two Laker legends settled things privately, taking solace in their mutual dislike for Dwight Howard.

Appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Kobe Bryant explained how he had to take the first step to settle things, as Shaq was far more sensitive than he is!

It really is interesting to see the dynamic between Shaq and Kobe. Perhaps things may have been different if Shaq had his work ethic, one can only hypothesize.