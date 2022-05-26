“Shaquille O’Neal is like a reinvention of Magic Johnson”: Snoop Dogg makes interesting comparison between the two Lakers legend

Shaquille O’Neal has been compared to a lot of legends of the game but you might not have heard of him being compared to Magic Johnson!

Shaq and Magic are two of the greatest players in NBA history. Two Hall of Famers that led the Lakers to a total of eight championship rings in 22 years.

Respectively, the two men have contrasting playing styles. Shaquille O’Neal was a dominant and unstoppable center. Whereas, Magic Johnson was known as an elite playmaker, combined with the size of a big man.

Regardless of their differing games, there is one thing they have in common. They are both regarded as Laker legends and are synonymous with purple and gold!

There can be no denying their greatness. However, there is one more thing the two legends supposedly have in common, at least according to another LA legend.

Snoop Dogg believes Shaquille O’Neal is a reinvention of Magic Johnson

Shaq and Magic are undeniably two of the greatest Lakers of all time. However, according to Snoop Dogg, the two share more than the similarity of being Laker greats.

Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast, Snoop discussed how he wishes to expand his horizons by leaving the recording studio and looking at new business opportunities.

On those lines, the rapper stated that Shaq is a reinvention of Magic, as they both used basketball as a means to elevate themselves as businessmen.

“I’m chasing Shaquille O’Neal right now. Shaq got so many commercials and businesses… when I say I’m chasing him, that’s for the right reasons, not nothing negative or hate. I’m inspired by it. I love how he took his basketball career and put it on pause and took his business.”

An interesting take from the legendary West Coast rapper and isn’t too far off a comparison considering how accomplished Magic and Shaq are in the business world.