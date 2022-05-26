Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal is like a reinvention of Magic Johnson”: Snoop Dogg makes interesting comparison between the two Lakers legend

"Shaquille O'Neal is like a reinvention of Magic Johnson": Snoop Dogg makes interesting comparison between the two Lakers legend
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
When Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz attempted to break the Guinness World Record at the Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi
Next Article
"Society is always looking for excitement and drama sells" - Michel Pereira's Wife Reacts to Jorge Masvidal DM Scandal
NBA Latest Post
“Joe Dumars was beating out Michael Jordan off the dribble, I had to show them ‘The Wizards of Oz’”: When Phil Jackson formulated a weird way to get into the head of his own Bulls squad
“Joe Dumars was beating out Michael Jordan off the dribble, I had to show them ‘The Wizard of Oz’”: When Phil Jackson formulated a weird way to get into the head of his own Bulls squad

Phil Jackson orchestrated a triangle offense for the Bulls which earned him, Michael Jordan, and…