Shaquille O’Neal helped fans earn upto $250,000 through a brilliant Reebok-led initiative

Shaquille O’Neal recently set up a way for a certain club to earn copious amounts of funding through Reebok

Shaquille O’Neal may have been a not-so-lean, mean, killing machine during his time in the NBA, but since his retirement, the man has exposed his soft side for everyone to see, and we absolutely love it.

The man routinely showers the world with his good acts, whether it be buying somebody else’s groceries for them, or even buying their engagement ring for them. Quite simply, Shaq is blessed and loves sharing them with the people around him.

On these lines, the man recently came out with quite the interesting scheme to be used by the brand he now owns, Reebok. And well, let’s just say it is so heart-warming, getting a case of heartburn almost seems like an actual possibility.

Shaquille O’Neal comes up with special scheme on the occasion of ‘Giving Tuesday’, with potential donation of $250,000

Many would say, given Shaquille O’Neal’s blessing habits, money’s not an object to him. And hey, when you have a net worth of $400 million, there isn’t much logical reason to go against that thinking.

However, the man positively understands the sheer value of money, and that is why he helps those in need. And as we said, he has enabled Reebok to further the fruits of his belief system just a little bit more.

Take a gander at his Instagram post below.

Truly, we can only say that this act of his is nothing less than inspiring. And we sincerely hope, this enables others financially well-off individuals to share their blessings as well.

