Shaquille O’Neal Highlights Angel Reese’s Amazing Stats With Sky Star on Pace to Join Him on Top List

Angel Reese has been one of the most talked-about names since entering the WNBA. Whether it’s her game, her confidence, or her off-court presence, she continues to divide opinions across social media. But regardless of where people stand, Reese keeps producing on the court. And one person who has always had her back is Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq has been a vocal supporter of Reese from the start. He’s shown her love online, stood up for her during controversies, and even signed her to Reebok. Recently, he once again highlighted her greatness when she reached a historic milestone.

Reese is currently on pace to become the first player in WNBA history to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds per game across her first two seasons. Only three NBA players in the last 40 years have achieved that: Shaq, David Robinson, and Dikembe Mutombo. That’s elite company, and Shaq made sure to bring attention to it by sharing it on his Instagram story.

So far in her second season, Reese is averaging 13.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. Those numbers aren’t just solid, they’re dominant. She’s also shown noticeable improvements in finishing around the rim and has added more patience and decision-making in playmaking situations.

Her confidence in the paint has grown, and she’s now more comfortable passing out of double teams and initiating fast breaks off rebounds. What makes this even more impressive is that Reese is doing it in just her second season while adjusting to a new system, and opponents are focused on shutting her down.

Her rebounding instincts and physical presence make her a constant threat under the basket, and she’s showing signs of developing into one of the most complete forwards in the league.

Being the only WNBA player to approach a feat only matched by legends like Shaq, Robinson, and Mutombo shows just how high her ceiling is. With the backing of someone like Shaquille O’Neal and continued growth on the floor, Reese is proving that her game is just as loud as the headlines that surround her.