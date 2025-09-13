Charles Barkley Credits Michael Wilbon for One Lesson That Changed His TV Career

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest basketball players ever to transition into punditry, going from one of the most recognizable stars on the court to a beloved figure on NBA television. In some ways, his career has reached new heights since.

Advertisement

A Hall of Famer and 10-time All-Star, Barkley had the kind of career most players can only dream of. But his move to the Inside the NBA cast made him even more popular. He connected with an entirely new audience, many of whom became fans despite never seeing his dominance on the hardwood in the 1990s.

For Barkley, it was essentially a second calling, and he credits two men for helping him find it. Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser.

In an interview with Greg Napear on Fox Sports Radio in Sacramento, the “Round Mound of Rebound” gave a shoutout to the two TV personalities, hosts of the famed sports program Pardon the Interruption (PTI). Chuck revealed that Kornheiser and Wilbon once gave him sound advice on the power of television.

“One of my mentors is Mike Wilbon. Him and Tony Kornheiser are two of the most respected guys in my life. I admire and respect the hell out of those guys because they are both real dudes,” Barkley began.

“Mike Wilbon said something to me one time… and I 100% agree… They had been some of the best journalists ever at the Washington Post for a hundred years. They said, ‘Nobody knew who they were until they got on television.'” So, Barkley decided to never take his role in front of the camera for granted or treat it as a joke.

Wilbon and Kornheiser became household names on ESPN through the success of PTI, as their sharp analysis and witty banter managed to be both informative and entertaining. Fans have long wished that modern sports talk shows could capture the same standard that PTI set.

Barkley realized that their advice not only reshaped his career but turned him into arguably a much bigger global star. “It’s because of television. I mean, I’ve been retired for 25 years. None of these people has seen me play,” he stated. “They’ve only watched me on television.”

It’s not like Barkley is just coasting in his Inside the NBA position, either. “I take my job very serious. I don’t think I’m right all the time, but I can promise you and anybody I ain’t never gonna say something just for clicks. Because I understand, man, television is a very powerful thing.”

That part is certain. In a world where podcasters, non-athletes, and even major news media members try to get one good soundbite for their audience, Chuck remains 100% real. He doesn’t just say stuff for the sake of saying it. He knows the game revolves around insight and personality, two things he has a ton of.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend has gone viral before, probably for saying something silly or being completely off on a prediction. But he’d own up to that. While other talking heads would just pretend it never happened, Barkley leans into it. That’s what separates him from the pack. It’s the reason why, after nearly 20 years, Inside the NBA is still as popular as ever.

At this point, Chuck’s legacy is as much about his work in front of the camera as it is about his dominance on the court. He’s proven that authenticity, humor, and honesty carry just as much weight as stats and highlights.