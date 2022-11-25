“Giannis Antetokounmpo, Why Are You Shooting After the Game?”: 52.7% Career FT Shooter Shaquille O’Neal Criticizes 2x MVP Over ‘Ladder’ Row

The Milwaukee Bucks started their NBA season out with a 9-0 run. They faced their first defeat of the season at the hands of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Since then, the team has gone 3-4 in their last seven games. With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, the Bucks sit on the second spot in the East.

Giannis is yet again producing an MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks so far. Not having Khris Middleton around has started to impact the team more now than it was at the beginning of the season.

The Bucks lost to the Sixers 110-102 earlier this month. Giannis scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. The eight-point game could’ve been in the Bucks’ favor, if the 2x MVP was knocking down his shots from the charity stripe. Giannis went 4 of 15 from the FT line. This affected him, and we could see him stay back after the game and work on his shooting.

Shaquille O’Neal speaks on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the ladder incident

While Giannis was shooting his FTs, Montrezl Harrell came, took the ball, and asked Giannis to leave. While that didn’t happen, Giannis went to fetch another ball, and came back to workers putting a ladder near the rim. He tried to get them to move, but when they didn’t, we could see him pushing away the ladder.

Giannis knocked down a ladder and was HEATED after the Bucks loss 😳 (via @dem389)pic.twitter.com/gEoQYQr4yp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal spoke about the same on the latest episode of Big Podcast. Shaq related with Giannis, claiming he would’ve been shooting shots too, but then said,

“My question is why are you shooting after the game? What’s that gonna prove? The game is over man, let it go. If you’re two for ten in the game and you lose and then you go after the game and shoot eight for ten, what does that prove? It don’t prove nothing. So, that’s my question.”

While it may not prove anything, if it helps Giannis sleep better, there is no harm in him staying back and shooting a couple of free throws.

Can Giannis lead the Bucks to a run like 2021?

After winning the championship in 2021, the Bucks couldn’t repeat their success last season due to injuries in their camp. This year, Giannis is back doing Giannis things. If he can keep up his work, there is no stopping the Bucks.

However, their biggest obstacle is staying healthy. The team has found it difficult to do so over the years, and if they can’t be healthy come playoff time, the Bucks would have to kiss their chances at a deep playoff run goodbye.

