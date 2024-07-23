Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously ‘Trolls’ Niece Angel Reese’s Double Dribble Trouble

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest Angel Reese fans and has backed the LSU star on multiple occasions previously. With Reese now in the race to win Rookie of the Year, Shaq can often be seen promoting every little milestone Reese reaches in her debut season with the Chicago Sky. But O’Neal is a joker and prankster first, and Reese had to find out the hard way after Shaq posted a hilarious clip of Reese getting away with a double-dribble twice, on the same play as well.

Back in June, Reese and the Chicago Sky took on the Dallas Wings in an early season contest. While the contest ended 83-72 in favor of the Sky, the team’s victory took second place to a viral moment of Reese getting away with a double-dribble. A month later, a sports page on Instagram posted the same with the caption “Angel Reese is the first WNBA player to have quadruple double dribble”. Shaq, a self-proclaimed troll, found the post funny, as he posted it to his Instagram story recently, and even kept the original caption.

Guess shaq has a lil bit of trolling left for his niece Angel Reese 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1otLiwCKC7 — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 22, 2024

In the clip, Reese can be seen intercepting a pass from a Wings player and dribbling down the court at full speed. But the LSU alum collects her dribble twice on the fast break and then lays it in, which even counted as a basket. The surprising fact about the entire incident was that the referees didn’t blow their whistle even once, even though there were two instances of a double-dribble violation, and that brought up suspicions of favoritism among the W’s referees.

Shaq has always been supportive of Reese despite the odd trolling.

The 4x NBA Champion is often very critical of players and is especially hard on the bigs of the game. The self-proclaimed Chairman of the Big-Man Alliance doesn’t seem to have that same standard of critique for Reese as most of his posts about her are positive and the occasional trolling is also mild.

The duo are admittedly close. Reese recently even called Shaq as somewhat of a father figure. Shaq took it upon himself to be Reese’s mentor and it will be hard to argue against it being the case, taking into consideration how well the TNT analyst has done his job. Regardless of how many fans claim that O’Neal is biased in his coverage of Reese, the LSU connection between the duo has proved strong enough that Shaq hasn’t once wavered from backing Reese as the best player in her class.

But his support towards Reese hasn’t helped her case against rival Caitlin Clark as the 22-year-old Hawkeyes alum continues to top most rookie ranking charts as the front-runner to take home the prize. However, there are still over 15 games left on the season calendar and if the Sky rookie still wants to grab the ROTY trophy, she still has a solid chance of doing so as she trails CC by a very small margin.