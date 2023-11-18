“You Have To Click ‘I Agree'”: Michael Jordan ‘Pushing Off’ In The 1998 NBA Finals Is Confirmed To Be The WiFi Network For The Jazz By Richard Jefferson

Credits: June 7, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan assess their situations during a break in play during the 1998 NBA Finals. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Richard Jefferson was present at the Delta Center to witness the Utah Jazz host the Phoenix Suns. Jefferson played the commentator role in a contest where Kevin Durant and co. prevailed victoriously.

The Utah Jazz’s arena recently made waves on social media after the name of their WiFi network was discovered. While calling the game, Richard Jefferson did confirm that the Jazz Arena’s network was named “Jordan Pushed off.”

Back in 1998, during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz, Michael Jordan knocked down the series-winning mid-range jumper. However, a group of analysts and enthusiasts believe that MJ pushed off Bryon Russell in order to get an open look.

Following the game, taking to X (formerly “Twitter”), Richard Jefferson also mentioned that one was required to select the “I Agree” option in order to join the network.

Did Michael Jordan actually push off Bryon Russell?

Michael Jordan knocking down the 1998 Championship-winning shot is one of the most iconic moments of his career. Hitting the shot, MJ clinched Championship #6 before retiring for the second time. However, upon closer look, His Airness did seem to push off Bryon Russell in order to get a free look.

Of course, Michael Jordan has refused to push off Russell. According to Air Jordan, he merely guided the Jazz defensive specialist in the other direction.

“Everybody says I pushed off — bullsh*t,” Jordan said in the final episode of “The Last Dance. “His energy was going that way. I didn’t have to push him that way.”

However, John Stockton is part of the other, larger group who are certain that Jordan pushed off Russell. Even though Stockton wouldn’t call an offensive foul on Mike, the legendary point guard believes that there was a lot of contact from the latter in order to get an open look at the rim.

It’s been 25 years since the incident occurred. Clearly, the Utah Jazz franchise has not gotten over it yet.