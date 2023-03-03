Skip Bayless Believes Ja Morant Sees Himself as Tony Soprano, and That the Case Involving a Minor Could Be It for Grizzlies Guard

Ja Morant is one of this generation’s most authentic stars, who, like Derrick Rose, has mesmerized everybody with his athleticism plus the better play-making ability that has made Memphis a team to reckon with in the West.

The 2x All-Star has everything to be a superstar in the league for years to come. However, the controversies he is getting himself into these days, will not likely let that happen if it continues.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe certainly know it’s over for the point guard if he keeps up with this ante of thinking of himself being a hood guy when actually he is not.

Also read: Ja Morant Ironically Celebrated with ‘Finger Guns’ On the Day Reports of Assaulting a Minor Were Revealed

Skip Bayless thinks Ja Morant is a wannabe Tony Soprano

Recently, Morant got into trouble when reports came out about him threatening an underage guy in a pick-up game and a security guard at a mall.

Multiple incidents like these in the past, actually a few months have irked NFL legend Sharpe so much so that he had to tell Ja that he is not about the life he is portraying.

On the latest ‘Undisputed,’ after these allegations caught fire, he did it again while Skip threw in an Anthony Soprano comparison.

Who is Tony Soprano?

Anthony ‘Tony’ Soprano is a fictional, American-Italian character in the famous TV show The Sopranos which made its debut in 1999 and ran for six-season and is a cult among gangster/mob-related movie lovers.

Also read: “Ja Morant Portrays Himself As Something He’s Not”: Shannon Sharpe Warns Grizzlies’ Star Following Allegations of Violence with a Minor

If Ja keeps going on with these avoidable stunts to portray himself as a tough guy and create an anti-hero image for his Memphis Grizzlies, it surely will disturb his game in some way.

Anyhow, the Grizzlies have already created a negative image of themselves, thanks to Dillon Brooks, they must not need Ja to step in that area but way he is taking the responsibility to take it further, he might lose a lot and that will be irreversible then.