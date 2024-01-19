“Nick Young Took My Advice and We Got a Ring!”: Draymond Green Responds to Former Warriors Star’s Comments on Gil’s Arena

Credits: April 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors former player Nick Young (right) receives his championship ring from forward Draymond Green (left) before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After completing his suspension, Draymond Green has been quite active on his podcast. Recently, Green’s former teammate and NBA champion, Nick Young made an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, another former teammate of his. Young spoke about Draymond Green and his leadership, while also mentioning an incident where Green shouted at him for taking an ill-advised shot. On The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors forward addressed that statement.

While on Gil’s Arena, Nick Young revealed that Stephen Curry took the same shot as he did to Green and he expressed his desire for the same. That is when the four-time NBA champion explained that Curry being the star and leader of the team, can chug those shots and even sink them, giving him a green light for such shots.

Though Green’s words may seem harsh, he did go on to give Nick Young his flowers. Green highlighted Young’s contributions in the 2018 series against the Houston Rockets stating how Young came in and hit big shots while also doing a great job at defending James Harden. But Dray didn’t stop there and credited himself for giving Young advice that eventually led to him winning a ring with the Warriors.

“I remember talking to Nick about the shot he was talking about as well and yeah, I meant that. Like, Steph Curry is gonna take those shots and you’re gonna live with it and I’m gonna live with it too because he’s gonna make them more often than not. But we can’t just be casting all kinds of shots now, C’mon Nick. And you know, he took the advice, and guess what? We got a ring.”

Having played in the Golden State Warriors system along with Stephen Curry all his life, Draymond Green knew how their offense worked. But given that Nick Young had just joined their core, Green wanted no new player to disrupt their winning strategy or game plan.

And as history has it, Young did end up listening to Green’s advice, landing a championship ring on his finger.

Draymond Green gets his flowers from a former teammate

There might be a lot of fans and maybe a few players who are not okay with signing off on how Draymond Green plays on the court. Given his history of aggression, Green is often crucified by fans and even NBA analysts and he does not always get his flowers for his contributions.

But in 2022, Green’s former teammate Nick Young decided to give Green his due. While on a show, Young went on to mention how teams around the league were scared of Draymond Green and what he was able to do on the floor.

Young mentioned a game between the Blazers and the Warriors where Green took over. According to Young, Draymond Green singlehandedly defeated Portland in that matchup as he knows how to use that fear to his advantage.

No matter what kind of a player Draymond is, he is a vital part of the Warriors dynasty and his name will go down in the books, nonetheless.