Shaquille O’Neal Hypes Paul George’s $276,483,708 Worth Former Teammate Snapping Opponent’s Ankles

Shaquille O’Neal is quite an active celebrity on social media. Big Diesel is always posting something on the other, and of late, his platform of choice has been Instagram. And, one of his favorite things to post about is basketball and basketball history. Well, recently he shared an IG story hyping up Paul George’s former teammate John Wall, with a video from Ballislife of him laying down an opponent with a mean ankle-breaker. An exceptional player who made a whopping $276,483,708 in the NBA, but whose career has now faded away at the age of just 32.

Wall was once one of the most feared point guards in the NBA. Known for his electric speed, tight handles, and great finishing, Wall was a force to be reckoned with. However, injuries proved to be his downfall, and although he has never fully returned to his former glory, Shaq still seems to be impressed by his former prowess.

Shaquille O’Neal takes to Instagram to hype up former All-Star guard, John Wall

John Wall is a player who hasn’t had it easy recently. Injury after injury has seen him fall from one of the most coveted guards in the NBA to a journeyman. However, there are still those who remember just how good he used to be. And, one of those people is Shaquille O’Neal.

The Big Aristotle recently shared an Instagram story hyping up the former five-time All-Star. In a video made by Ballislife, Wall can be seen participating in what seems to be a celebrity game. But, while it was just a friendly matchup, J Wizzy showed no mercy and decimated his opponents.

The video in question particularly highlighted a mean ankle-breaker Wall gave comedian Lil Duval. One that seemed to leave him screaming in agony, before the former Wizards guard drove to the basket and finished the move with an emphatic slam.

Shaq still believes Wall has something to offer in the NBA. And, there is no reason he can’t make a comeback. He may not be as electrifying as he was before, but he would be an asset for any championship team.

Shaq predicted John Wall would have an incredible comeback at the start of the 2022-2023 season

Shaquille O’Neal has always been a big John Wall fan and has believed in the guard since day one. In fact, at the start of the 2022-2023 season, Shaq predicted that Wall would have a big year. At the time, he found himself on the Los Angeles Clippers, and The Big Aristotle was convinced that he makes a comeback, simply because he had something to prove.

“I think he’s anxious to let people know that he can still play. One thing about John Wall is he’s a dog. Back a dog in a corner, he gonna bite, he gonna show up.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Wall was replaced with Russell Westbrook by the trade deadline and was sent back to a non-contender in the Houston Rockets before ultimately being waived. Nevertheless, it seems that O’Neal still maintains hope that the once electrifying guard will find his feet in the NBA.