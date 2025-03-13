“I Would’ve Had Your Back”: Sean Hannity Pledges His Allegiance To Stephen A Smith Amidst LeBron James Drama

LeBron James confronted Stephen A. Smith during the Lakers-Knicks game in what seemed to be a heated, one-sided confrontation. As the rumors started boiling up regarding the context of the argument, SAS took to his show to address it. The media veteran revealed that LeBron approached him for his criticism of his son, Bronny James.

Since then, SAS has unapologetically been on what looks to be a promotional campaign, going on several platforms, including podcasts and TV shows to talk about the incident. The 57-year-old was recently seen on Skip Bayless’s show and Gilbert Arena’s podcast, talking about LeBron confronting him.

SAS is doing a full press run while LBJ has maintained silence on the subject. Stephen A.’s next stop on this tour was on Fox News with Sean Hannity. The media veteran joined the conservative television presenter and talked about several topics including his incident with LBJ.

When asked by Hannity to explain what happened, Stephen A. stated that LeBron felt that he was “insulting” his son. “He thought that I was insulting his son when in fact that is not what I was doing. I was getting on him because he had gone through so many things to have his son in the NBA. It was bringing unnecessary attention to his son.”

Stephen A Smith on LeBron James: He thought that I was insulting his son when in fact that is not what I was doing… He confronted me, it's his prerogative. Hannity: If I was there I would've had your back, I'm just saying. pic.twitter.com/EJcSbhJtzP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 13, 2025

Getting schooled by SAS on parenting didn’t sit well with LBJ which led to the incident during the game. Stephen A. tried to brush it off by saying, “He didn’t put his hands on me, that’s all that matters.”

It could’ve been over right there, but Hannity felt the need to jump in with an unnecessary comment. “If I was there I would’ve had your back, I’m just saying,” he replied. Picturing a 63-year-old host standing up to a 6’9 athlete isn’t going to be easy that’s for sure.

Stephen A. Smith called LeBron James’ action a “weak” move

SAS has gone through several phases of emotions since the confrontation. When he first addressed it on First Take, he seemed to have empathy for LeBron. He said, “That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent, that was a father. I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard.”

As per some lip readers, LeBron said, “Keep my son out of this s**t, bro,” to SAS. His reaction on First Take seemed appropriate considering it was a father trying to protect his son. However, Stephen A. has since switched up his tone, calling LeBron weak for confronting him.

On Gil’s Arena, he said, “I thought it was weak, I thought it was some bulls**t. But, in the moment, I knew that I was listening to a father.” Understandably, SAS couldn’t have clapped back at LBJ because they were in the middle of a game. But doing a whole press run now seems a bit excessive from the media veteran.